Phillip Schofield chokes back tears as Dancing On Ice pays tribute to Caroline Flack

There was raw emotion as Dancing On Ice began this evening, with Phillip Schofield delaying the business of skating to pay a heartfelt tribute to Caroline Flack.

He struggled to get his words out and choked back tears as he spoke movingly about the late Love Island star.

The This Morning presenter said: "Welcome to Dancing on Ice. We'd like to begin tonight's show by taking a moment to remember Caroline Flack in light of yesterday's awful news."

As he faltered, Holly urged people to "be kind".

Last night, Phillip showed his feelings on social media, sharing an old post from Caroline that said: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

A moment to remember Caroline Flack in light of yesterday's awful news.

He added: "You poor, poor darling girl, my heart is breaking for you."

Holly posted her own tribute - a gorgeous black and white picture with Caroline.

Alongside it she wrote: "Utterly heart breaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline’s family..."

Yesterday Strictly Come Dancing shared their condolences to Caroline, who won the BBC Latin and ballroom dance competition in 2014 with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev.

A statement posted on their official Twitter account said: "The entire Strictly Come Dancing family are heartbroken to hear this incredibly sad news. Caroline had an infectious energy and passion for dance, she shone brightly in the Strictly ballroom every week and became an incredible champion.

"Words cannot express our sadness, she was simply one of a kind. We are sending our love to all her family and friends during this difficult time.”

ITV has this evening confirmed that Love Island will take another night off but will return tomorrow with a tribute to Caroline.

