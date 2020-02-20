This Morning viewers worried popular Spin to Win segment has been scrapped

Fans of ITV's This Morning are worried one of the show's most popular segments has been axed.

Viewers have been taking to social media all week to ask what's happened to the often chaotic but nevertheless popular game feature Spin to Win.

It hasn't been part of the programme this week, which has seen Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford take over presenting duties from regulars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who are away on their half-term breaks.

Eamonn and Ruth have been filling in this week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in hysterics as viewer wins holiday to her hometown on This Morning

Speculating on Twitter, one viewer asked, "Late to the party, did I miss Spin to Win? #ThisMorning" and wrote in a later tweet, "Right, I've been notified Spin to Win has been cancelled without me winning #ThisMorning".

Strange they don't say anything.

Another said: "Is Spin To Win cancelled all week or permanently? #ThisMorning."

Someone else replied sarcastically: "Not sure. It was working out so well #thismorning."

"Strange they don't say anything," tweeted another, adding: "I wonder if they got too many complaints. I also noticed the prizes were not as good last week."

Right I’ve been notified spin to win has been cancelled without me winning #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/DjccFgMjAH — Carlito Brigante 🦍 (@carlitogurt) February 18, 2020

Is Spin To Win cancelled all week or permanently? #ThisMorning — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) February 19, 2020

Not sure. It was working out so well. 🥴😂😂 #thismorning — NiceGuyAlbi 🇬🇧🇭🇰 (@YTVChase) February 19, 2020

Strange they don't say anything. I wonder if they got too many complaints. I also noticed the prizes were not as good last week — David 🇬🇧 (@David47203456) February 19, 2020

Luckily for fans of the segment, an ITV spokesperson told the Mirror that Spin to Win will be back on the show next week.

Spin to Win has had a somewhat bumpy ride when it was introduced to the This Morning line-up.

Plagued with accusations of rule breaking and marred by live on-air swearing, the game regularly gets viewers fired up on social media.

It's often chaotic (Credit: ITV)

During an instalment of Spin to Win in an episode last week, Phil and Holly were gobsmacked when one contestant admitted he was a doctor - in the middle of seeing a patient.

The pair got in touch with a caller named Rhodri and Phil asked him: "Why did it take you so long to answer the phone?"

He explained: "Because I'm a doctor working on the wards in Cardiff."

"Oh my god, that's a very good excuse," Holly told him. "Did you just take a chance and pick up the phone and say the password? Because obviously you're not watching."

They couldn't believe it when a doctor phoned in - in the middle of seeing a patient (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning's Phil and Holly surprise couple with £1000 after purse stolen

"No I'm with a patient, I just walked out," Rhodri confessed.

Visibly stunned, the presenting duo sprang into action to get the game going, as Holly said: "Right were going to do this really quickly."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.