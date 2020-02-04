This Morning viewers 'outraged' as caller appears to 'cheat' in Spin to Win segment

ITV viewers were fuming when a caller on This Morning's Spin to Win game appeared to be let off for cheating.

During today's (February 4 2020) episode of the popular ITV daytime show, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby let a caller play on despite seeming to break one major rule.

Phil was desperate for the caller to pick up and use the password (Credit: ITV)

While the phone was ringing, Phil stood wincing, hoping the caller would answer and use the password, 'Lime'.

"Hello?" they seemed to say as they picked up the phone, but Phil, hearing something completely different, shouted, "Yes!" before adding to Holly, "That was lime, wasn't it?"

But Holly didn't seem to think so, as she said, "She said hello!"

Holly thought the caller said hello (Credit: ITV)

"She didn't, did she?" Phil asked, looking gutted. "Did you say hello?"

The caller insisted they had said lime and proceeded to desperately repeat the word.

Phil looked sceptical as Holly asked for confirmation in her earpiece, and they were quickly given the go ahead to play on.

Venting on Twitter, one angry viewer wrote: "I hope she gets the [bleeps] and is bitten to bits by mosquitoes on her trip to Lanzarote, bloody cheat. #ThisMorning."

Another said: "That caller definitely said hello instead of lime for Spin to Win. Hmm, I smell a rat #ThisMorning #spintowin."

What's the point in rules if you don't follow them?

A third put: "@ThisMorning It's an outrage, defo said hello, why have rules if they're not going to be followed? The number of people who have been hung up on for saying hello, not fair on them when this women got to spin even after she 100 per cent clearly said hello. [Bleep] rant over #ThisMorning."

Someone else said: "Have a good day everyone, except you Bernie, spin to win winner, hope your day is [bleep] you [bleeping] cheater #thismorning."

A fifth tweeted: "#ThisMorning fed up of avidly tuning in and playing spin to win, when they don't know the answer, you tell them anyway. Then today she says hello and then you let her get away with it anyway. What's the point in rules if you don't follow them? Not fair on other players."

But not everyone was bothered, with some telling people to "Get over it" and others asking, "Who cares?"

"#ThisMorning people are genuinely outraged by spin to win," said one bemused viewer.

"I love how angry people are about the spin game," someone else tweeted alongside laughing emojis. "It's just a bit of fun, who cares if they aren't following the rules exactly? #ThisMorning."

"The tweets about spin to win," laughed another."

One viewer pointed out: "It's free to enter and Ts and Cs do say the presenters can prompt the players."

