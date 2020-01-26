Simon Rimmer addresses Sunday Brunch fans worried about his health

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer has reassured Sunday Brunch fans that he's "fine" after viewers became concerned for his wellbeing.

The 56-year-old TV presenter appeared alongside co-host Tim Lovejoy, 51, as usual to front the Channel 4 show earlier today.

But many of those watching at home became concerned about his "husky" tones as he spoke - with some viewers reckoning they had heard him sounding similarly throaty during previous episodes.

"What's up with Simon throat been like this for a few weeks," wondered one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "Getting worried about Simons voice.. he's had a 'sore throat' for weeks now."

A third person tweeted: "What's up with Simon throat been like this for a few weeks."

Thank you for your concern I’m honestly fine.

And a fourth person, replying to other comparable tweets, added: "I thought the same been husky for a while."

However, despite having a gravelly voice, Simon quickly put supporters' minds at ease just moments after the show went off the air.

He explained to his 265,000 Twitter followers: "In case you missed it @SundayBrunchC4 I have a cyst on my vocal chords.

"Getting removed 3 Feb. I’m not poorly it just makes my voice a bit croaky. Thank you for your concern I’m honestly fine x."

Relieved fans were quick to send Simon their best - and one also indicated it should be a smooth procedure to fix the issue.

"We thought you had a chest infection. Look after yourself," one well-wisher responded.

Another said: "Oh I did wonder this morning it sounded sore so glad to hear it’s not."

Yet another reacted: "I've been saying for months that your voice was altered... glad you're getting sorted."

And a fourth person contributed: "You'll be fine - had the same op twice. It's a quick procedure, I was home two hours later both times.

"Keeping quiet after is the hardest. Good luck."

- Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4 from 9.30am on Sundays

