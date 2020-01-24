Barbara Windsor makes appearance on Good Morning Britain as she calls Alzheimer's a 'cruel disease'

Dame Barbara Windsor made a rare public appearance on Good Morning Britain today (Friday January 24).

Former EastEnders star Barbara, 82, has been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2014, but sent a video message to the daytime TV show to congratulate the winner of the first Dame Barbara Windsor Award.

The award acknowledges those who have helped people with Alzheimer's or dementia combat loneliness.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway played the video message, in which Barbara paid tribute to winner, Danny Brown.

"Volunteers like you are so important in the fight against loneliness, especially for those like us, who know all too well the struggles of a cruel illness," Barbara said.

"Your dedication to helping others has not only helped bring your community together but brought much-needed attention to the valuable cause.

"And doing all this at the same time as living with dementia yourself, is truly inspirational.

Thank you, Danny, and congratulations again. God bless.

She signed off the video by blowing a kiss to the winner.

Earlier this month, Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell gave fans an update on her well being.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Scott said that her condition had got worse and that she was 'constantly confused' and often asked to see her mother.

"Barbara's symptoms have deepened," he said, "especially where her confusion is concerned."

"It's heartbreaking. They are very difficult situations to be faced with."

Barabra sent viewers a festive message (Credit: ITV)

The last time fans saw Barbara on TV was at Christmas alongside Scott, where she sent Good Morning Britain viewers a video message.

As she wished everyone a merry Christmas, Scott said she hadn't lost her 'sparkle'.

