Netflix’s You has revealed the new object of Joe Goldberg’s affections, and we can’t wait to find out more – but when is it back on our screens?

Series three welcomes Micheala McManus to the cast, who you’ll recognise from The Vampire Diaries.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s You – but when is it back? (Credit: Netflix)

When is You back on Netflix?

Netflix gave ED! some good news just this week about the third series of You.

A spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed that they’ve started shooting again.

Sadly, they were forced to postpone filming because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although we’re told the actual screening date is “quite a way off”, it’s good to know the cast and crew are back filming.

We’re expecting it to air in 2021 sometime.

Who will Joe be obsessed with in series three?

Twisted Joe Goldberg will target Michaela McManus’ character Natalie.

Natalie is Joe’s married neighbour, who he was seen talking to at the end of the season two finale on Netflix.

According to TV Line, Natalie is professionally and socially successful but Joe will see through her “picture-perfect exterior”.

Actress Michaela starred as Jules in The Vampire Diaries, and Alana Hayes in SEAL Team.

She’s also appeared in Law & Order: SVU and Hawaii Five-O.

Michaela McManus has joined the cast of You series three (Credit: Splash)

What do we know about series three so far?

Okay, so we know who Joe’s new target will be, but what else?

Shalita Grant has been cast as Sherry, while Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary.

Nashville’s Dylan Arnold joins the Netflix cast as Theo.

We’re told he plays a college student who has a difficult relationship with his stepfather and tends to get himself mixed up in other people’s business.

Tati Gabrielle, star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will play straight-talking librarian Marienne opposite The Good Wife’s Ben Mehl who also plays a librarian called Dante.

Of course, Penn Badgley returns to portrays the dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

He’ll be as deadly as ever, with Netflix recently teasing on Twitter: “We recommend you stay at least six feet from Joe Goldberg at all times.”

You will return to Netflix sometime in 2021.

