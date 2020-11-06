It can be hard to find the best Amazon and Netflix Christmas movies, considering the streaming platforms together offer thousands of movies at your fingertips.

With the festive season in full-swing, it’s time to snuggle into the sofa with a blanket and a mince pie and get your Xmas on.

We’ve compiled a list of this the must-watch 2020 Christmas films to tide you over until the New Year.

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz star in this Netflix Christmas movie (Credit: Netflix)

The Holiday (Netflix)

Two very different women from opposite sides of the pond swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues.

However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two handsome locals.

If you’re looking for a rom-com with a heart, then look no further.

A festive family dream with a big old heart (Credit: Amazon Prime)

The Family Stone (Amazon Prime)

A traditionalist and uptight businesswoman travels back home with her easy-going boyfriend for Christmas.

Sadly, the family aren’t quite convinced by their relationship and everything begins to unravel.

It’s certainly chaotic, and doesn’t have the ending you may expect, but it packs a serious festive punch.

Vanessa Hudgens is back in the sequel to the 2019 hit (Credit: Netflix)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix – November 19)

Following the success of the first Vanessa Hudgens-led movie, Netflix have gone ahead and made a sequel.

Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin. Now it’s up to her double, Princess Stacy, to the two star-crossed lovers back together before it’s too late.

This unconventional family horror tells the tale of the dark Santa fable (Credit: Netflix)

Krampus (Amazon Prime/Netflix)

This festive horror is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

When a wholesome family starts to lose its Christmas spirit they become terrorised by a demon destined to punish those have turned to the dark side.

Not every Christmas movie has to include snow! (Credit: Netflix)

Operation Christmas Drop (Amazon Prime)

If you’re in the mood for something a little newer, Netflix’s latest festive offering could be right up your ally.

Congressional secretary Erica ditches her family Christmas to travel to an Air Force base with her boss. Upon arrival, she clashes with a handsome Captain who realises she’s there to shut down the base.

As expected, sparks fly and romance ensues.

Emma Roberts fronts the cast of this X-rated festive offering (Credit: Netflix)

Holidate (Netflix)

Tired of stereotypical Netflix Christmas movies? Then this raunchy festive treat could be for you. Tired of always being alone at family events, two 20-something singles decide to be each other’s “Holidate”.

However, as their connection begins to grow, have they unexpectedly found love with each other?

Mariah lends her voice to this animated classic (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (Amazon Prime)

Everyone knows that Mariah Carey is Christmas, so Amazon’s child-friendly animated movie is the perfect fusion.

It tells the story of a girl who is desperate for her parents to get her a puppy for Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles is back for an anticipated sequel (Credit: Netflix)

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix)

Kate Pierce is now a typical cynical teen who would rather be doing anything that celebrating Xmas with her family.

But all that changes when she’s unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus to help stop a festive Scrooge who threatens to cancel Christmas.

Amazon’s newest festive treat arrives next month (Credit: Amazon Prime)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (Amazon Prime – December 4)

Another new festive treat in the form of My Dad’s Christmas Date arrives this December. Two years after her mum’s death, Jules decides to sign her dad up for online dating without him knowing.

But as awkward hilarity ensues, Jules soon makes a heart-warming realisation about her father.

Who says every Xmas movie has to be heart-warming? (Credit: Amazon Prime)

P2 (Amazon Prime)

It’s time for one last unconventional Christmas movie. When the kids have gone to bed and you’re hoping for a thrill ride to keep yourself up after one too many mince pies, P2 is the way to go.

A businesswoman gets locked in her work’s carpark on Christmas Eve after leaving late only to quickly realise that getting trapped wasn’t an accident after all…

