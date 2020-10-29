Home Bargains has declared hot chocolate season open with the launch of its new Hot Chocolate Stirrers.

The packet contains three delicious rich chocolate blocks that you pop into milk to create an indulgent hot chocolate.

And, not content with just plain old chocolate, the stirrer packs contain three different flavours.

What’s more, they won’t break the bank either.

The Hot Chocolate Stirrers are on sale now (Credit: Home Bargains)

What flavour are the hot chocolates?

Hot chocolate fans can pick from three different flavours.

Pick from either peppermint, orange or caramel flavours – all with a delicious milk chocolate kick.

The stirrers also come with marshmallows, for that extra touch of indulgence.

Announcing the launch on Instagram, Home Bargains said: “Hot chocolate season is upon us!

“Keep your hot chocolate station stocked up with these Velvet Rich Stirrers for just £1.99.”

Yes, you read that correctly, you can pick up three for less than £2!

The website offers advice on how to make the winter warmer drink.

“Simply stir in with your hot chocolate to make it extra chocolatey. Or stir in with warm milk to make a cup of hot chocolate milk. Finish with marshmallows for a delicious chocolatey drink!” the site states.

They come in peppermint, caramel and orange flavours (Credit: Home Bargains)

What’s the reaction like from hot choc fans?

“These look good!” one soon-to-be fan commented.

“Oooh they would be nice little stocking fillers,” said another.

“I’ll be buying these!” another declared.

“They’re so cute,” another added.

“Need to see if we can find these,” said one hot chocolate fan tagging a friend.

“I’ll be in there this weekend looking for us!” the super shopper replied.

Another tagged a friend in the post and used the hashtag #justsaying.

“Oooooo they look good,” came the reply. “You’ll all know what one of your Christmas presents are then!”

Hot chocolate season is upon us (Credit: Pexels)

More hot chocolate treats

The launch comes hot on the heels of Aldi’s melting chocolate snowmen.

News of their arrival in store went down a storm with Entertainment Daily readers – and we expect Home Bargains’ Hot Chocolate Stirrers to get the same treatment!

You can pick them up in store and online now for £1.99.

