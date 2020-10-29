Christmas has come early at Lidl thanks to the return of two festive favourites.

And, while the temperatures outside might not be suited to ice cream at the moment, we think you’ll agree, these little beauties are just too good to miss!

Yes Lidl is serving up a Christmas treat with the return of two of its Deluxe ice creams.

Which two, we hear you ask?

It might not be ice cram season, but that won’t stop us tucking in (Credit: Pexels)

Which flavours have made a comeback?

Well, Mince Pie and Gingerbread of course!

“Lidl is tempting shoppers with a taste of the festive season, by bringing back its hugely popular Deluxe festive ice creams,” a rep revealed.

And, at just £1.99 per 480ml tub, they’re certainly not going to break the bank.

“These decadent desserts are the perfect treat to tempt tastebuds in the run up to Christmas,” the rep added.

The Deluxe Gingerbread Ice Cream is swirled with gingerbread sauce and crunchy ginger cookie pieces (Credit: Lidl)

Swirls of gingerbread sauce

They also revealed that both flavours are made using British double cream and whole milk for a “truly indulgent treat”.

Shoppers who love the taste of mince pies will definitely want to try the Deluxe Mince Pie Dairy Ice Cream.

Lidl do mince pie ice cream at Christmas and it is the nicest thing I think I’ve ever eaten.

With rich swirls of mincemeat sauce and mincemeat, it’s a game-changing take on the Christmas classic.

The Gingerbread Dairy Ice Cream, meanwhile, is swirled with gingerbread sauce and crunchy ginger cookie pieces.

The Mince Pie Ice Cream is a must for fans of the Christmas treat (Credit: Lidl)

The ice creams have a huge fan base

“I’ve got some bad news and some good news about Lidl Deluxe Mince Pie Ice Cream,” said one taste tester on Twitter.

“First, the bad news. The bad news is, the kids have discovered where I’d hidden it and have demanded some of it…

“Now, the good news. The kids each had a bowl and hated it, so I had two bowls and can now eat the rest,” they added.

“Lidl do mince pie ice cream at Christmas and it is the nicest thing I think I’ve ever eaten,” said another fan.

“The Gingerbread Ice Cream from Lidl is gorgeous,” another commented.

“If you haven’t tried Lidl’s Gingerbread Ice Cream you are 100% not living life to it’s full,” another declared.

If you want to try them, head to Lidl now, where you’ll find them both in the freezer aisle.

