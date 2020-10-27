Biscoff fairy cakes exist and they’re on sale now at Home Bargains.

Not only that, but a packet of six of the most delicious cakes you’ve ever seen in your life cost just £1.49.

The news was shared to the Home Bargains Instagram account earlier today (October 27).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Bargains (@homebargains) on Oct 27, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

‘If you like Biscoff, you’ll LOVE these’

Sharing a picture of the box of cakes, the post read: “If you like Biscoff, you’re going to LOVE these!”

It added: “Indulgent Handmade Biscoff Fairy Cakes are only £1.49 in stores now.”

It doesn’t appear that they’ll hang around for long, though, if the comments from Biscoff fans are anything to go by.

“Who’s going to Home Bargains next?!” asked one cake lover, tagging their friends in the post.

Read more: Woolworths set to return to the UK high street?

“Well if you go before me you’ll just have to grab me some,” came a rather swift reply.

“Oh wow,” beamed another soon-to-be fan.

“Find them!” another demanded, tagging a pal.

Can add them to my growing list of Biscoff-related addiction issues. I’m even ashamed of myself these days. Just standing in the kitchen eating out the jar with a spoon.

“Oh my God!” commented another, sharing several love heart eye emojis.

Another revealed they were going to add them to a list of Biscoff products they’re addicted to.

“Can add them to my growing list of Biscoff-related addiction issues,” they posted. “I’m even ashamed of myself these days. Just standing in the kitchen eating out the jar with a spoon.”

“I need to staaaay awaaaay!” said another, clearly thinking of their waistline.

Biscoff fans are over the moon about the new fairy cake launch (Credit: Biscoff)

More new Biscoff goodies launching

It’s the second new Biscoff launch ED! has brought to you in as many days.

Yesterday, we revealed that a new KitKat Chunky Biscoff is set to launch in the UK “very soon”.

However, the bars won’t be on sale in UK stores just yet.

Read more: Olivia Attwood lets slip the secret date of her wedding to Bradley Dack

They are imported and, as such, will only be available online via sweetie importers such as GB Gifts.

There’s no such struggle to find the Biscoff fairy cakes, though.

Simply head to your local Home Bargains store and prepare to get change form £1.50 in exchange for six delicious cakes.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying them.