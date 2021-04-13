X Factor boss Simon Cowell has reportedly turned to Cheryl for help, after being criticised by several former contestants.

The 61-year-old music mogul firstly came under fire by Jedward, who described him as “nothing but a bad face lift”.

Meanwhile, musician Cher Lloyd claimed the ITV series “exploited her”.

X Factor boss Simon Cowell has reportedly turned to Cheryl for help (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How has X Factor boss Simon Cowell reacted to the claims?

Now, Simon is said to be “reeling” over the accusations.

According to Closer magazine, the TV judge was left “blinded” after previously offering the acts an “opportunity for fame and gave them unparalleled exposure on the show”.

The publication also claims that Simon has “contacted Cheryl for help”.

He feels heartbroken and betrayed.

They reported: “Simon has been genuinely blindsided. He feels heartbroken and betrayed.”

The pair worked together on the ITV programme between 2008 – 2011.

Cheryl first appeared on the X Factor in 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the claims?

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Jedward took to Twitter to slam the show.

Hitting out at Simon Cowell directly, they said: “Simon Cowell thinks he’s the Mafia leader of the music industry when in reality he’s nothing but a bad facelift.”

Another tweet claimed: “Every contestant on the X Factor was a slave to the show and got paid zero while they made millions!”

The twins, who made it through to the final in 2009, have regularly appeared on the series since their departure.

Furthermore, Cher accused bosses of taking advantage of her.

In a TikTok video, she alleged: “How could I be so naive? They sold me the dream just to exploit me.

Simon and Cheryl previously worked together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Said darling darling you’ll go far if you shake that [bleep] and date a star. And if the record’s taking off we’ll take the money.”

And former star Rebecca Ferguson recently demanded for a parliamentary inquiry into the music industry.

Despite the allegations, it seems unlikely the programme will return this year.

During an appearance on Sunday Brunch, host Dermot O’Leary revealed that viewers could be waiting for some time before the show is officially back.

He explained: “There’s a lot of planning that goes into it. It definitely won’t be next year, so it will probably be back in 2022.”

