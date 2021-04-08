Liam Payne admits he’s closer to ex Cheryl than ‘ever before’ and it’s ‘really lovely’

Liam Payne has revealed he and ex Cheryl are “closer then ever, almost three years after their split.

The couple called time on their two-year romance back in 2018, when four-year-old son Bear was just over a year old.

Cheryl is currently thought to be single, while Liam proposed to girlfriend Maya Henry with a mega-rock last summer.

Now he’s opened up about co-parenting with the Girls Aloud singer and said that everything is “fantastic”.

Liam Payne has admitted he and Cheryl are ‘closer than ever’ (Credit: Splash News)

What did Liam Payne say about Cheryl?

Speaking to Glamour, Liam said that it has been “fantastic” co-parenting son Bear alongside Cheryl during lockdown.

He said: “Cheryl is literally the best person to co-parent with. No stress involved. It’s very, very relaxed, and we spend a lot of time on FaceTime.

“And it’s been really lovely, and I’m closer to them than I’ve ever been before, actually, which is really, really nice.”

Cheryl has been co-parenting son Bear with Liam during lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

Liam spent ‘time away’ from Bear

The comments come after Liam previously admitted he was “taking time away” from Bear last November.

He said from the start of the pandemic, “me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit”.

Liam added of “chilled” Bear: “It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.”

However, it appears now Liam is fully back in the fold – and closer to his ex and their baby than ever before.

Liam Payne on ‘bedtime FaceTime’

He also opened up about putting his son to bed via FaceTime, and said it goes “really well sometimes”.

Liam said he’s got “a lot better at bedtime Facebook”, but that it’s been “quite difficult” not seeing Bear as much as he’s used to.

It appears he does pop over when Bear wants something from his daddy, though.

“I bought him some toys yesterday that I showed them on the FaceTime and it was like I had to go and travel over and hand the toys over the fence!” he quipped.

