Liam Payne has revealed he’s “taking time away” from his son Bear.

Former One Direction star Liam, 27, shares the three-year-old with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

The couple split in 2018 after two years together – and now Liam has revealed he’s taking a break from seeing Bear after discussing parenting with his ex.

Liam Payne is taking time away from son Bear (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Liam Payne say about Bear?

Liam revealed how the coronavirus outbreak caused the showbiz parents to reflect on their circumstances.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: Full list of contestants ‘revealed’

He told Tings that lockdown meant he had been separated from his child for the longest time in Bear’s life.

Me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit. It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.

However, Liam also noted that it prompted the pair to look again at how they raise their son.

He also suggested that not seeing Bear was no different from what they had become used to.

Cheryl and Liam Payne were together for two years (Credit: Splash News)

Liam said: “We discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit.

“It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.”

Young Bear is ‘chilled’

Liam went on to note how “chilled” Bear doesn’t tend to fret about things.

He added: “He’s a quiet and chilled child. He doesn’t worry about things too much.”

Read more: Don’t Rock The Boat: Fleur East reveals last words to late dad

Liam also indicated how keeping Bear’s life away from the cameras meant his family life was his own.

However, he previously admitted the worst aspect of lockdown was missing out on Bear’s birthday bash in the spring.

Liam said neither he nor Cheryl thought it would be a good idea for Bear to be in London with his dad.

Cheryl and Liam discussed their parenting strategy after the first lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

‘A really tough call’

“Yeah, it was a really tough call to make to not go down for his birthday,” Liam told GMB viewers.

“But I discussed it with Cheryl and we just thought it was the best option.

“I am out here in the city. I had been exposed to so many things before his birthday and we were still finding out more information about this thing.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do at the time, which was horrible, and missing out on it wasn’t great.”

Nonetheless, the pop heart-throb – who is engaged to Maya Henry – had managed to maintain contact with his boy, despite being apart.

“I got a lot of pictures and videos,” he said at the time.

“I did do a little FaceTime but that’s been the hardest thing I think, the most difficult thing for all of us.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.