Liam Payne helped to pay for the home son Bear shares with his mum – and Liam’s ex – Cheryl.

New documents have revealed that Liam paid in part for the property.

The title deeds state that Liam was one of two lenders alongside a company called Accord Mortgages LTD. Cheryl, meanwhile, is the property’s registered owner.

Cheryl’s mum Joan also lives in the £3.7 million Buckinghamshire mansion.

Cheryl shares son Bear with ex Liam Payne (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Why did Liam Payne pay for son Bear’s home?

It’s unclear if the purchase of the property was part of the couple’s split arrangement after Cheryl moved out of Liam’s home and into the new property last year.

Cheryl and Bear continued to live in Liam’s £5.1m Surrey mansion for nine months after the couple split.

Read more: Liam Payne proposes to new girlfriend with £3m diamond ring

They went their separate ways in June 2018, but it’s clear they’re both keen on sharing parental responsibilities for Bear, three.

And that includes Liam helping to keep a roof over the tot’s head.

Cheryl fans have said it’s absolutely the right decision on Liam’s part.

Liam helped to buy the home his son lives in (Credit: BabiradPicture/Shutterstock)

Fans of the singer have their say

Commenting on the story, one said: “Fair enough – it’s his son’s home, why shouldn’t he contribute?”

Another added: “So we’re giving out gold stickers for fathers paying for part of their child’s housing now?”

He travels the world like a carefree kid and she’s at home looking after his kid. It’s the very least he can do.

“Well, she is raising his child,” another slammed.

“Hardly generous. He travels the world like a carefree kid and she’s at home looking after his kid.

“It’s the very least he can do. Most men would want to keep a roof over their own child’s head if they can afford to,” said another.

“Great way to offset the tax implications, spousal maintenance,” another claimed.

“It’s your baby. You should be providing,” another stated.

Many have said paying for the home is the ‘least’ Liam can do (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Liam’s extended break from Bear

Earlier this year, Liam shocked Brits when he revealed he and Cheryl had agreed that he should take some time away from Bear during the first lockdown.

Liam said it wasn’t “unusual” for him to be in and out of his son’s life.

Read more: Sarah Harding made private calls to Girls Aloud bandmates after breast cancer diagnosis

He revealed: “[Lockdown] it’s the longest I haven’t seen him in his life.

“But we discussed from the start and, for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit, it’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.

“He’s a quiet and chill child. He doesn’t worry about things too much.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.