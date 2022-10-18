Strictly star Will Mellor narrowly escaped the dance off last weekend, which led to the departure of Matt Goss.

And with him and Nancy Xu picking up just 23 points for their rhumba – leaving them at the bottom of the scoreboard, with only Matt and his partner Nadiya Bychkova scoring fewer points – it wasn’t outside the realms of possibility that Will could have ended up dancing for his Strictly survival.

However, the viewers backed the former Two Pints of Lager star.

And those votes meant Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima were pulled into the dance off instead.

But could Will and Nancy find themselves in a similar position again in the near future?

One body language pundit reckons Corrie actor Will might find himself in “danger” again soon.

Strictly star Will Mellor and Nancy Xu appeared anxious as they awaited their dance-off fate (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor heading for Strictly dance-off?

There had been concerns about Will’s health in some quarters after he admitted he suffered with a virus last week.

Last Friday (October 14) Will revealed on It Takes Two his ability to rehearse had been limited by his ‘illness’.

He said at the time: “I don’t sound great. I’ve been in bed, I’ve got a full virus, so I’ve not trained all week.

“I’m just hoping I can do what I can.”

And on Saturday (October 15) when Will and Nancy took to the dance floor, fans expressed worries he ‘didn’t look well’.

Thankfully, it seems Will has now made a recovery – and he’s focused on making the most of a new week on Strictly.

But Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Bingo, claims there is another reason Will may find himself in the dance danger zone sooner rather than later.

Will didn’t look well, fans reckoned (Credit: BBC)

‘Connection and rapport’

Darren reckons Will and Nancy’s partnership may not be as tight as other celebs and their pros.

He says: “While Will does pretend to be the joker of the pack, he is clearly committed to the process. However, I can’t help but think that he still wants to be the life and soul of the party.

“I do think Nancy is doing a good job of containing Will. And turning him into a professional dancer, rather than a comedian.”

Strictly star Will Mellor and Nancy Xu rehearse together (Credit: BBC)

Nonetheless, Darren isn’t convinced the dance partners are necessarily in sync with one another.

He went on: “I think Will may face the danger of being voted into the dance-off in the next few weeks.

He doesn’t appear to have the same level of connection and rapport with his partner.

“This is based on the fact he doesn’t appear to have the same level of connection and rapport with his partner compared to others in the group.”

Read more: Strictly under fire for treatment of Will Mellor during results show amid illness

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 22 on BBC One at 6.40pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.