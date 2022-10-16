Strictly viewers slam judges for ‘harsh’ scoring of Will Mellor as he breaks silence

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has been defended by fans following the judges’ ‘harsh’ scoring.

It comes as the Coronation Street star took to his Instagram, to talk about the judges ‘not liking’ his routine.

Will Mellor on Strictly

Actor Will has been poorly this past week, but the trooper that he is, he still took to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor last night (October 15).

The 46-year-old danced the Rumba to The Joker And The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift with his professional partner Nancy Xu.

However, the routine didn’t go down too well with the judges, as they scored the couple a mere 23 points.

Craig Revel Horwood had given Will a four while Shirley Ballas gave him a five.

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke both gave Will a seven.

This makes it Will’s lowest-scoring routine of the series.

Some fans were outraged by his and Nancy’s score and took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Strictly judges under fire

“Poor Will. Obviously not well but didn’t make an issue of it with the judges and they were very harsh,” one fan wrote.

A fellow Strictly viewer tweeted: “Hats off for getting through the dance, judges were harsh considering!”

“Critiquing Will so harshly when he’s been laid up ill until Thursday is WAY too harsh,” one fan said, before adding: “Motsi dismissing it as ‘a bit of a cold’ – Bore off.”

A fourth penned: “Bit harsh, none of the judges commended Will for dancing while sick! It was a hard dance too.”

Strictly: Will breaks silence on Instagram

Shortly after he finished the routine, Will updated fans and addressed the fact he received a low score, despite battling a virus.

Posting on his Instagram and speaking to his 372k followers, the actor said: “Just come off the dance on Strictly. It’s been a tough week with this flu virus. It’s been horrible, I had one day of training.

And obviously, the judges didn’t like it very much, but I enjoyed it, so I’m glad I did it.

“But I just wanted to say, I wanted to dance. I loved that routine that Nancy came up with.

“And obviously, the judges didn’t like it very much, but I enjoyed it, so I’m glad I did it.”

Will then went on to thank his fans for their support and well-wishes over the past week.

Will says he’s glad he did the dance

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star also pondered if he should have taken the week off to rest and get better.

“Maybe I should have took the week off, but you know what; I’m here to dance and I wanted to do it so I did it,” he said.

“Hopefully I’m here next week and I get to dance again, and do a full-weeks training and see if the judges give me better scores. But if not I can just do my best can’t I.”

Following the judges’ scoring, others agreed with them as one said: “I enjoyed Will’s dance but agree with the judges.”

Former pro dancer James Jordan also wrote: “People pointing out to me he has been ill and only had one day to train.

“So should I say how amazing it was and it deserved an 8 when it was bad???”

He added: “Feel for them but everyone in the show is working as hard as they can and will have difficult weeks too I love him – but.”

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday (October 16) on BBC One at 7.15pm.

