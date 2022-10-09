Actor Will Mellor shone brightly in week one of Strictly Come Dancing, before struggling to impress the four judges in week two.

As the couples hold their breath for the results of week three, Will has been marked as one to watch – but also could be in danger of going home.

However, his body language reveals that winning the competition could mean more to him than he’s letting on.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly’s It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor felt ‘ashamed’ over Strictly judges’ criticism

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton claimed: “Will tries to portray an image that he is not that competitive or serious, but I think beneath the laughter and banter, he is extremely committed to this process.

“From his body language and intensity, it’s clear he really wants to do well.

“Will’s body language was completely in sync with Nancy, which means that their relationship and friendship has evolved. It appears they have become much more of a team and there’s deep rapport, clearly shown by their intense eye contact maintained throughout the routine.”

However, Will’s body language also revealed how much the judges criticism hurt. Stanton added: “However, when the judges were critical of their performance, Will immediately dropped his head down to the left after receiving the feedback, which is an ashamed expression.

“We also saw him flash a micro expression of sadness, proving he was disappointed with their comments. I still think we have some great things to see from Will, however, and it’s clear the judges do like him.”

So will the gorgeous Will survive to dance another week? Tonight’s results show (October 9) will soon reveal all…

Will impressed the judges on week one on Strictly. Credit: BBC

Will issued a warning for future Strictly dances

After last weekend’s results, former Strictly pro dancer Joanne Clifton has shared her thoughts on the competition, and issued a warning to two contestants including Will.

Writing in the Express, she said: “Some who stood out last week, like Will and Hamza, didn’t shine as bright this week, but it’s only week two.

“They need to come back with a bang next week to stay in the game.”

Joanne also explained how to make an impression on the show.

She revealed that the middle of the leaderboard can be the most dangerous spot to be. As a result, you can end up being forgotten by viewers who vote for those at the top and bottom instead.

She explained: “You have to be memorable. Whether it’s your actual dancing, a certain step, a costume, a facial expression, or an energy. Make sure you stand out.”

