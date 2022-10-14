It Takes Two under fire for Will Mellor’s appearance as Strictly pro Nancy Xu admits ‘worry’ amid his illness

Will Mellor of Strictly Come Dancing fame appeared on It Takes Two last night alongside his pro partner, Nancy Xu.

However, fans weren’t happy, with many slamming the decision to have the star appear on the show whilst ill.

Will and Nancy appeared on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor on It Takes Two

Last night’s edition of It Takes Two saw Will and Nancy make an appearance.

However, it didn’t seem as though Will was having a good time of it, as he kept coughing throughout the interview.

The 46-year-old even confessed that he and Nancy hadn’t done any training this week due to his illness.

“I don’t sound great. I’ve been in bed, I’ve got a full virus, so I’ve not trained all week. I’m just hoping I can do what I can,” he said.

“I don’t want to lie, there’s a little bit of worry inside of me,” Nancy confessed.

“I feel bad for Nancy because she’s done this beautiful routine and beautiful dance and I just want to do it justice,” Will said.

Will spoke about this week’s dance on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor talks week four

Will and Nancy then spoke about what they have planned for week four of the competition.

The duo are set to perform a Rumba to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s The Joker and the Queen.

The pair spoke about how they hope their dance will help shine a light on mental health.

“It’s got a great story about mental health and then dealing with mental health and pushing people away and ‘it’s okay not to be okay,'” Will said.

“It’s mental health week and I’m an ambassador for mental health charity and this routine represents that about a guy pushing his loved ones away,” he continued.

Host Janette Manrara then interjected, saying: “Well you know what you should be pushing away? That cold.”

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Will said. “Sorry for my voice everyone. If you’re eating your dinner at home sorry if I’ve put you off your food.”

Janette was quick to reassure him though, confessing she thought his husky voice sounded “sexy”.

Viewers slammed It Takes Two afterward (Credit: BBC)

Viewers slam It Takes Two

Fans of the show – and of Will – weren’t impressed that the star had appeared on the show while ill.

Many took to Twitter to slam the decision.

“We’ve clearly moved past COVID times if Will is sitting in the studio in that absolute state… please just let him rest haha,” one viewer tweeted.

“A highly infectious contestant coughing in the studio. The mind boggles!” another said.

“Was it the sanest decision to scrape Will out of his sick bed and dump him on the #ItTakesTwo sofa for a fairly dull conversation?” a third asked.

“They could have filled the 5 minute slot with Carlos and Nikita doing a reprise of their Argentine Rumba, surely.”

“Will shouldn’t be on #ItTakesTwo – health first,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, others wished him well as one said: “Your poor voice was so croaky on #ItTakesTwo! All the best #MellorXu.”

Another wrote: “Hoping that @Mellor76 feels better for Saturday, but nothing will stop him giving his all and I am looking forward to his and @Nancy_xuxi Rumba!”

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, October 15) at 6:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

