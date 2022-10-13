Strictly star Matt Goss dealt blow ahead of this weekend’s show

Strictly star Matt Goss has been dealt a major blow ahead of this weekend’s live show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns again on Saturday, and the stars will once again be battling it out to remain in the heated competition.

One couple will be heading home on Sunday, and it looks like one duo, in particular, could be at risk.

Dance expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs told Express that singer Matt is vulnerable and could be going home this weekend.

Matt Goss could be set to exit Strictly this week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Matt Goss to go home?

“There were many celebrity contestants who were able to dance the choreography fairly well but whose performances were not memorable become they were unable to bring meaning to the dance, tell a story, in moving with their partner,” the expert said.

“This is where we can see some celebrities falling back on their acting skills and/or charm. I suspect Matt Goss may be next up the next for elimination. Although it is hard to predict as there are others at risk of sliding into a dance-off at this stage.

“The spotlight should be on strength, energy, line, expression, embodiment and meaning – all important elements of the performing art of dance.”

Meanwhile, rumours of a feud with his partner circled Matt following the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing.

There were reports of the Bros singer appearing to “pull” Nadiya into shot of the camera after their dance during Week 1.

One person tweeted: “So I have watched again when Matt Goss pulled Nadiya into the camera spot that all are talking about. I sense many arguments between them too.”

A second said: “Poor Nadiya, I get the feeling that Matt Goss is gonna be hard work.”

However, since then the pair have appeared to play down any claims of friction.

Matt recently celebrated his birthday, and the Ukrainian beauty wrote: “Happy birthday partner @mattgoss. Let’s have some fun and Samba.”

Matt rose to fame as part of Bros in the 80s (Credit: BBC)

Matt on his Strictly training routine

Meanwhile, ahead of his Strictly debut, Matt joked that despite his age, at least one part of his body will be good during training.

He said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

However, jokes aside, he explained: “It’s a huge misconception [that performers are better on Strictly].

“On stage, I can go where I want, when I want. Strictly is different because you have to stand a certain way, and hold your arm where you’re told.”

“It goes against everything I’ve learnt,” he added. “I understand music; and I understand the beat and the bar, but that’s got going to help me!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.