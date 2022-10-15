Strictly star Will Mellor left fans concerned after his performance on Saturday night’s (October 15) show.

Actor Will has been poorly this week, but trooper that he is, Will still took to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor with partner Nancy Xu.

They performed a rhumba, which scored them 23 points.

And, as judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood offered up low scores, Strictly fans rallied round Will, concerned for his health.

Will performed a rhumba with his partner Nancy Xu (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Will Mellor dances the rhumba

While receiving the critique from the judges, Will looked pretty poorly and coughed as a concerned Nancy looked on.

Fans of the show at home were feeling much the same as the pro dancer, all sharing the same fears for Will’s health.

In fact, some said the Coronation Street baddie should’ve been given a bye this week and allowed to stay at home and rest.

As a result, fans of the show said the judges should’ve been a little more lenient on Will, considering he didn’t train as much as he has done in previous weeks.

Both Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke gave Will and Nancy a seven when it came to their scores.

Concerned fans rally round

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show all shared their concerns for Will.

Support poured in for the actor on social media, with fears for his health as he coughed and spluttered while also chatting to host Claudia Winkleman.

Course he was staggering a bit Craig Revel Horwood!! Will Mellor is ill and having to dance this week when he should’ve been given a bye and resting at home

“Hope Will is okay! He doesn’t look very well,” said one.

“Will looks quite unwell to be fair to him,” said another of the judges’ scores and comments.

“Bless Will though, he looks like he needs his bed and a Lemsip,” said another.

“Will does actually look unwell,” another viewer commented.

“Your man here is obviously poorly. Lovely rhumba from Nancy though,” another Strictly fan said.

“Poor Will really isn’t well,” said another.

Strictly star Will didn’t feel well this week and that was reflected in his scores from the judges (Credit: BBC)

Should Will have been given a bye?

“Kudos to Will for the performance he could’ve easily taken the week of due to illness. But he stuck it out,” said another cheering Will on.

“Will actually dancing is an achievement in itself considering he was sick, I wouldn’t have the energy for anything!” said another, clearly feeling Will’s pain.

“Course he was staggering a bit Craig Revel Horwood!! Will Mellor is ill and having to dance this week when he should’ve been given a bye and resting at home. Well done Will and Nancy,” another commented.

