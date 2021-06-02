The Masked Dancer won’t be on tonight, and viewers are not happy.

The Masked Singer spin-off has been airing weeknights over the course of the last week.

Viewers have been loving getting a regular nightly dose of the new show.

However, that’s about to change.

The show isn’t on tonight (Credit: The Masked Dancer UK YouTube)

Unfortunately, ITV secured the rights to airing football, which means the dancing competition will be taking a back seat.

So sadly for viewers tuning in for the show tonight the only outfits on-screen will be football kits.

Fans are only now realising the scheduling change, and many have taken to Twitter to hit back at ITV for the clash.

One wrote: “I wish they would have put the show on Wednesday tomorrow and not have that sports match till Saturday or something.”

Meanwhile, a second tweeted: “Masked Dancer isn’t on tonight I’m not OK with that.”

“No show tomorrow because of England’s useless friendly!” added a third angry viewer.

The show has been a big hit with viewers so far.

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards was unmasked on Tuesday (Credit: Masked Dancer UK YouTube)

Masked Dancer reveal: Who went home?

Tuesday night’s episode saw Olympic skier Eddie the Eagle unmasked.

He became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition so far.

Eddie is best known for his 1988 Olympics ski-jumping antics. He became the first Brit to compete since the 1920s.

The 57-year-old was also the subject of a 2015 biopic in which he was played by Taron Egerton.

While viewers have warmed to the show, initial reaction was divided.

A lot of fans appeared confused by how they are supposed to work out the identity of the celebrities under the masks, especially without their voices.

One baffled viewer said: “I loved The Masked Singer but man The Masked Dancer is not good.”

The show returns to ITV on Thursday June 3 at 7.30pm.

