Who plays David in Behind Her Eyes on Netflix? Is Tom Bateman really Scottish?

Tom Bateman plays the brooding David in Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes – but who is the show’s main actor and is he really Scottish?

The psychological thriller series tells the story of single mum Louise, who has an affair with her boss, a troubled psychiatrist named David.

Ahead of binge watching the lot, here’s everything you need to know about actor Tom.

*** WARNING! Spoilers within ***

Tom Bateman plays David in Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes David: Who is Tom Bateman?

David is played by British star Tom, who was born on 15 March 1989.

Unlike his Scottish character, Tom is originally from Oxford and has a whopping 13 siblings!

The actor went on win a scholarship to Lamda, only to quit during his final year in 2011.

Read more: Who plays Louise in Behind Her Eyes on Netflix? What else has Simona Brown been in?

He later bagged himself the role of Claudio in a film adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing, alongside David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Opening up on the gig, he told GQ: “All of my friends at drama school were still sat on the floor doing voice exercises.

“And I was doing scenes with David Tennant and Catherine Tate.”

The British actor is originally from Oxford (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Behind Her Eyes: What else is Tom Bateman known for?

Since then, the actor has landed a string of major Hollywood films.

He previously appeared alongside Johnny Depp and Olivia Colman in Murder on the Orient Express in 2017.

Tom, 31, also starred opposite Liam Neeson in Cold Pursuit and Amy Schumer in comedy Snatched.

TV-wise, you may have seen him in ITV period drama Beecham House.

Furthermore, the actor has also appeared in Vanity Fair, The Tunnel and Da Vinci’s Demons.

Very impressive!

Tom plays troubled psychiatrist David (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes: Who is Tom Bateman dating?

The hunk is currently dating Rise of Skywalker actress Daisy Ridley.

The couple first met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express.

According to reports, the pair got married last year after Tom was “spotted” wearing a wedding ring.

Read more: Behind Her Eyes: Why is the ending so controversial? Is it the same as the book?

Tom and Daisy are yet to confirm the rumours.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Marie Claire, the actress subtly said: “The thing is, I’ve never talked about my personal life. So I won’t talk about it now.

“I’m so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there’s one thing I don’t want to talk about. It’s a really nice ring that I wear. It’s the first time I’ve publicly been asked this one.”

Tom previously starred in Murder on the Orient Express (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Behind Her Eyes: Who is David?

Tom plays psychiatrist David, who is also Louise’s boss.

During the series, David becomes swept up in an affair with his employee, while also suffering through a complicated marriage with wife Adele.

Opening up on the role, Tom told Netflix: “At first, I thought, ‘Bless him, he’s just this normal guy,’ and then I thought, ‘Oh no, he’s a monster.’

“Then I thought, ‘He’s just this broken man with this incredible backstory.'”

Furthermore, the six-part thriller also stars Eve Hewson.

Eve is the second daughter of U2 singer and frontman Bono (real name Paul David Hewson) and wife Ali Hewson.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.