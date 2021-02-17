Simona Brown takes the lead as Louise in Netflix’s new series Behind Her Eyes, but who is she? And what else has she been in before?

The limited series has already been described as the channel’s hot new thriller – with a cast to match – and airs from Wednesday (February 17 2021).

Here’s everything you need to know about Simona Brown and her character Louise.

***Warning: may contain spoilers from Behind Her Eyes***

Simona Brown plays Louise in Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Simona Brown?

Simona is a British actress, who has been on our TV screens since her first ever role in 2013’s Run.

A relative newbie to audiences, her role in Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes looks set to be the one that will catapult her into the starry stratosphere of celebrity.

Watch this space!

Simona trained at The Identity School of Acting in London.

Who does Simona Brown play in Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes?

Simona plays Louise, a single mother and divorcee who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David (played by Tom Bateman).

Sadly for Louise, her dream man is married.

Her life takes a strange turn when she later befriends his wife Adele (Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson), and she finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems.

Louise is also plagued by night terrors manifesting from past trauma, which adds to her turmoil.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Pinborough.

Simona tells us: “Louise is quite relatable. She is a single mother who pours all of her life into her son, to the point where she has kind of forgotten herself and who she is.

“She puts on a brave face like all is fine when she is really a mess and has past trauma which she hasn’t quite got over that manifests in night terrors she experiences quite regularly.”

Behind Her Eyes stars Simona Brown as single mum and divorcee Louise (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes: THAT twist

The limited series has a BIG twist, which Simona admits even she hadn’t guessed.

She says: “I was completely floored when I read the scripts.

“I was like, ‘Mum…. this happened!’

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to go back to the start and read it again.

“It twists and then it twists again and you are left mangled.”

How old is Simona Brown?

Simona was born on April 6 1994 in London and is of Jamaican heritage.

She is currently 26 years old.

Simona’s character Louise befriends the wife of her lover (Credit: Netflix)

What else has she been in?

Simona portrayed Kim in Murdered by My Boyriend in 2014, and went on to star in Wizards Vs Aliens and The Casual Vacancy as Gaia Bawden.

She starred in The Night Manager and Grantchester, and had recurring roles in Him, The Little Drummer Girl and Guilt.

She plays the main character Tess in the 2018 Channel 4/Netflix series Kiss Me First.

In August 2019, Simone was confirmed as Louise in the Netflix psychological thriller miniseries, Behind Her Eyes.

Is she single or dating?

Not much is known about Simona’s private life.

She appears to avoid social media and has not been seen canoodling anybody on the red carpet.

Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes: What’s it about?

First of all, Behind Her Eyes follows single mother Louise, who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David.

Since her husband walked out, Louise has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job.

But all that changes when she meets David.

David is young, successful and charming, and Louise can’t believe a man like him would look at her twice.

But that all comes to a grinding halt when she meets his beautiful, elegant and sweet wife Adele.

Finally, Louise becomes obsessed by the flawless couple, and gets entangled in the intricate web of their marriage…

Behind Her Eyes streams on Netflix from Wednesday February 17 2021.

