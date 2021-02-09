Firefly Lane on Netflix: Why everyone is raving about the new Katherine Heigl series

Firefly Lane is a brand new drama series available on Netflix.

Already a ratings hit, there are even rumours of a second series.

But who is in it? And what is it about? Find out the answers and what the reviewers are saying below…

What is Firefly Lane about?

Firefly Lane is an exploration of the highs and lows of intense female friendships.

The Netflix series focuses around best friends Tully and Kate.

Like so many best buddies tales, their friendship is a bit unlikely.

Tully and Kate are lifelong friends in this drama series (Credit: Netflix)

Tully is a loud extrovert, whereas Kate is much more reserved and observant.

But somehow they stay as close pals from childhood well into adulthood.

Until a shock tragedy threatens both of their worlds.

Can their friendship survive a twisted turn of events?

How many episodes are there?

There are ten episodes of Firefly Lane in series one.

Is it based on a book?

Yes! Firefly Lane is based on the bestseller of the same name, written by Kristin Hannah.

There is also a follow up book, Fly Away.

Secrets are revealed in this emotional rollercoaster of a show (Credit: Netflix)

Who stars in Firefly Lane?

Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Katherine plays Tully Hart, a successful journalist and talk-show host who is now a national celebrity.

While Sarah plays Kate, a stay-at-home mum, who can’t help but feel jealous at her long-term best friend’s overwhelming success.

What have I seen Katherine Heigl in before?

Katherine was once a major American movie star. You’ve likely seen her in likes of Knocked Up, New Year’s Eve or The Ugly Truth.

You may also remember her as Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy.

Despite mixed reviews it looks very watchable indeed (Credit: Netflix)

What have I seen Sarah Chalke in before?

Sarah is perhaps best known for her role in Scrubs. In this popular medical comedy Sarah played Dr. Elliot Reid.

You may also recognise her as Stella Zinman in How I Met Your Mother.

What are the reviewers saying about it?

So far Firefly Lane has got somewhat mixed reviews.

The Guardian gave it a mere two out of five stars, and declared it ‘underwhelming.’

Whereas on RogerEbert.com the reviewer admits that the show is a bit silly – but it very much binge worthy.

Here she writes: “Watch one episode, roll your eyes, grimace, and settle in for another; emerge 10 hours later, blinking and baffled into the light of a new day.”

Meanwhile over on Rotten Tomatoes it currently holds a 74% audience approval score.

What happened to Katherine Heigl’s career?

Katherine Heigl was once one of the world’s most in-demand movie actresses.

But after she was labelled ‘difficult’ by some in the industry her acting work appeared to gradually dry up.

She also famously withdrew her name from the 2008 Emmy’s for her role in Grey’s Anatomy.

Although Firefly Lane is being billed as a major career comeback for the star – she thinks she was unfairly treated in the past.

Katherine is ready to move on now (Credit: SplashNews)

And refuses to apologise for past missteps.

Speaking to the Washington Post, she said: “I may have said a couple of things you didn’t like, but then that escalated to ‘she’s ungrateful,’ then that escalated to ‘she’s difficult,’ and that escalated to ‘she’s unprofessional,’”

Then adding: “What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don’t like? Now, I’m 42, and that s— pisses me off.”

How to watch Firefly Lane

All episodes of Firefly Lane are available to stream now on Netflix.

