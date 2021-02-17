Behind Her Eyes: Why is the ending so controversial? Is it the same as the book?

Behind Her Eyes has only just begun streaming on Netflix, but viewers are already talking about THAT ending!

So why is the ending so controversial? And is it the same as the book?

Here’s everything you need to know about the ending which has its own hashtag – #WTFThatEnding!

***Warning: spoilers from Behind Her Eyes ahead***

Behind Her Eyes stars Simona Brown as single mum and divorcee Louise (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes ending: Why is it so controversial?

The reviews are in and the verdict is you’ll either LOVE or HATE the ending.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the last two episodes as “dumb” and “laughably silly”.

The Telegraph’s Anita Singh describes the Netflix series as “loopily implausible, extremely watchable and a twist to make your jaw drop”.

She describes “the big reveal” at the end as having little believability.

The Independent’s Annabel Nugent adds that she felt “shortchanged” as she watched “the bizarre twist eventually unfold on screen”.

Rolling Stone magazine warns that the series has a “ridiculous conclusion”.

Basically the series is insanely unreal and undeniably ridiculous, but that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy it – depends if it’s your bag or not.

Behind Her Eyes ending: Is is the same as the book?

Behind Her Eyes was the ultimate ‘Marmite’ book, with a pretty crazy ending.

In summary, Adele, Louise, and her friend Rob all suffer from night terrors.

Over time, they realise that these so-called lucid dreams allow them to trigger an intentional out-of-body experience (OBE) via astral projection.

Rob moves in with Adele and David – and becomes frankly deranged with love for David.

So, one night, he convinces Adele to swap bodies with him temporarily.

In full control of Adele’s body, he murders ‘Rob’, dumps his old body down a well, and blackmails David into staying with him.

This means that when Louise meets Adele all those years later, she’s actually meeting Rob.

And Rob… well, he’ll do anything to keep David to himself.

Including switching bodies with Louise and killing her (as Adele), too.

David marries Louise, blissfully unaware of the body-swap.

The book ends with Rob, living within Louise’s body, plotting to kill his predecessor’s young son, Adam, because “children have accidents all the time”.

The Behind Her Eyes series ends with David and Louise getting married, although the death of the young boy is hinted at.

Louise’s son Adam can sense that his “mother” isn’t quite the same…

Tom Bateman and Simona Brown in Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes: What’s it about?

First of all, Behind Her Eyes follows single mother Louise, who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David.

Since her husband walked out, Louise has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job.

But all that changes when she meets David.

David is young, successful and charming, and Louise can’t believe a man like him would look at her twice.

But that all comes to a grinding halt when she meets his beautiful, elegant and sweet wife Adele.

Finally, Louise becomes obsessed by the flawless couple, and gets entangled in the intricate web of their marriage…

Behind Her Eyes streams on Netflix from Wednesday February 17 2021.

