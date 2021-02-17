Adele in Behind Her Eyes: Actress Eve Hewson has a VERY famous father!

Eve Hewson is starring on Netflix’ new twisty thriller Behind Her Eyes.

Playing affluent wife of a psychiatrist, her character Adele befriends the woman he is having an affair with.

Already being hailed as a must binge, the series also stars Tom Bateman and Simona Brown.

But just who is Eve? Where have you seen her before?

And is it true that her dad is really famous? Get the answers to all of these questions and more below..

What has Eve Hewson been in?

Eve, now 29, started acting as a teen.

Read more: All the celebrity cameos in Call My Agent!

She appeared in several shorts and also had a main role in the low budget movie The 27 Club.

After graduating in acting from at NYU, she began to appear in more mainstream shows and movies.

You may recognise her as Lucy from the American historical drama series The Knick.

Eve as Adele in Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Or as Anna in The Luminaries.

Movie wise she had a leading role in 2018’s Robin Hood as Maid Marion.

However, the film proved to be a commercial flop.

Read more: Why everyone is raving about Firefly Lane

And in 2020 she appeared in the movie Tesla as the character Anne Morgan.

Additional film roles include parts in Paper Year, Papillon and Blood Ties.

Who is Eve Hewson’s father?

Eve is the second daughter of U2 singer and frontman Bono (real name Paul David Hewson) and wife Ali Hewson.

The actress says her dad is completely supportive of her work.

And even joked that he is like a ‘crazy stage mom.’

Eve’s glam parents Ali and Bono Hewson (Credit: SplashNews)

While speaking to the Daily Mirror, she said: ““I always say my dad’s a crazy stage mom with me. Whenever we’re out, he’s always introducing me and talking about my work.”

Then adding: “He gives my full IMDb credits to whoever we’re having dinner with.”

What has Eve said about Behind Her Eyes?

Eve says that she loved filming the series.

Especially due to the young cast.

Speaking to British Vogue, she explained: “Usually when I’m on a movie I’m like the only girl in the cast with all old men… This was the first time I’ve shot with a bunch of young people my age. It was a damn good time.”

She added that viewers can expect plenty of excitement, twists and shocks out of the show.

Eve says she loved filming Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Is Eve single?

Eve is believed to be currently single.

She previously dated One Tree Hill actor James Lafferty from 2010 to 2015.

Is Behind Her Eyes on Netflix?

Yes. All six episodes of Behind Her Eyes are available to stream on Netflix.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.