Behind Her Eyes on Netflix: Who’s in it and what’s it about? One to watch if you liked The Stranger!

Behind Her Eyes is an upcoming British psychological thriller.

It stars some familiar faces – including a major film star and the daughter of a very famous singer and band member.

And it looks to be a twisty thriller in the same vein of The Stranger.

Another hit British drama that aired last year on Netflix.

Find out the lead stars, what’s it about and its release date below…

Is Behind Her Eyes based on a book?

Yes. Behind Her Eyes is based on the 2017 book of the same name by novelist Sarah Pinborough.

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Behind Her Eyes is a Netflix thriller based around an unlikely love triangle.

A single mother begins having an affair with her boss – only to then become friends with his wife.

While what begins as un unfortunate entanglement – soon takes a dark turn.

As twists and revelations ensue – the viewer will be left wondering who is really at fault.

Who stars in Behind Her Eyes?

Behind Her Eyes cast includes:

Simona Brown as Louise

Simona, 26, plays single mum Louise. She starred in another Netflix drama series in 2018 – Kiss Me First – as character Tess/Mania.

You may also recognise her from her roles in The Night Manager, Him, Outlander, The Little Drummer Girl and Grantchester.

Louise has a one-night stand with a handsome stranger in a bar. Only to soon discover he is her new boss – and married.

Whereas things get even stranger when she forms a friendship with his wife Adele.

Tom Bateman as David

Tom, 31, plays David, Louise’s boss. She describes him as kind and generous, but he is married to another woman.

Tom is a successful television and movie actor. Stand-out roles include playing Bouc on Murder on the Orient Express and as Giuliano de’ Medici in the television series Da Vinci’s Demons.

Eve Hewson as Adele

Eve, 29, plays Adele – David’s wife and Louise’s new friend.

She is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and her mother is his long-term wife Ali Hewson.

She played Maid Marion in the 2018 film flop of Robin Hood.

Additionally, she’s appeared in the likes of The True Adventures of Wolfboy, Tesla, Paper Year and The Luminaries.

How many episodes are there?

Behind Her Eyes has six episodes.

Is the Behind Her Eyes trailer out yet?

The trailer is out, and can be viewed below:

When is Behind Her Eyes released on Netflix?

This series is being released on Netflix on February 17.

All six episodes will be available to stream.

