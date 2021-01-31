What’s new on Netflix in February, as we face extended lockdown and homeschooling, and wintry weather?

Here’s our round-up of the best new shows and movies coming out in February on Netflix in the UK.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA was so spooky and notorious that an entire series of American Horror story was inspired by it. But what became of it? And why were so many unexplained mysteries associated with it?

Netflix is on the case with the new true crime series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. The series will examine the disappearance of Elisa Lam in 2013 as well as the hotel’s sordid past.

Are you ready for Crime Scene on Netflix this February? (Credit: Netflix)

To All The Boys Always and Forever

To All The Boys returns and this time Lara Jean Covey is preparing for life after high school. After several life-changing trips Lara starts to imagine what her future may hold – and what she may need to let go from her past.

Lara is back for the third instalment of To All The Boys (Credit: Netflix)

Squared Love on Netflix

Squared Love may just be the cheesy romcom we all need in these unsettling times. This romantic comedy sees Monika live a double life. By day she is a school teacher and by night a fashion model.

But all for the sake of paying off her father’s debt.

And when she meets womanising journalist Enzo, they become immediate enemies. But will hate turn to love?!

Will you be watching Squared Love? (Credit: Netflix)

Malcolm & Marie on Netflix this February

Zendaya and John David Washington star in what is said to be a steamy and very intimate look at a beautiful young couple’s relationship.

As a filmmaker (John) awaits the pined-for financial and critical success of his new movie, his relationship with his girlfriend (Zendaya) is intensely examined. Filmed in black and white, it is already being hailed for its originality as well as old school romance.

Former child star Zendaya is all grown-up in this romantic drama (Credit: Netflix)

Strip Down Rise Up

Strip Down Rise Up examines women that have developed a love for pole dancing after surviving horrendous abuse. Instead of performing for the benefit of the male gaze, these women are using the medium for self-empowerment and self-exploration.

Strip Down Rise Up celebrates the female form (Credit: Netflix)

Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane is a new series that follows the ups and downs of a female friendship that spans some 30 years.

It is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Kate (played by Sarah) is an introvert while Tully (played by Katherine) is the cool girl in school who is desperate to prove her worth. Despite being seemingly opposites, their friendship survives decades.

However, it is then rocked by a present day tragedy.

Is the series Katherine’s comeback role? (Credit: Netflix)

