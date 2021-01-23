Bling Empire has dropped on Netflix and it has already earned a stellar review from us at ED!.

The new reality series puts the likes of Selling Sunset and Real Housewives to shame on the wealth scale.

And there are enough eccentric characters, jaw-dropping scenes and tender moments to surely secure many more seasons to come.

But what is Bling Empire about? And what are the reviews saying about the show?

Read on to find out…

Anna confronting Christine on Bling Empire (Credit: Netflix)

Is Bling Empire real?

Yes. Bling Empire is a reality show. Of course it was filmed under the guidance of producers and a production team – but it strives to be as real as it possibly can.

It follows the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian Americans as they navigate the ups and downs of life in Los Angeles, California.

Filmed in a pre-COVID world, the cast are free to party together, get into heated arguments and travel.

And the cast is so wealthy – their individual estimated wealths range from £7 million to £438 million!

What’s more, several of the cast members are even direct heirs to billion dollar fortunes.

Bling Empire reviews

To date, Bling Empire has received mostly positive reviews.

The eight-part series has been described by The Guardian as: “Featuring an all Asian-American cast, jaw-dropping excess and a breakout star in the form of Anna Shay, Netflix’s new series cements the streamer as a frontrunner of the genre.”

Meanwhile, GQ argued: “But what really makes Bling Empire sing is the fact that, unlike the casts on other reality TV shows, the characters genuinely seem to get along.

“And most of them can’t be bothered to engage in conflict – beyond petty, diamond-related one-upmanship, that is.

“‘Asians don’t fight,’ asserts Kane when tensions between the show’s himbo pauper (positioned as the poor one, but actually worth around $19m) and wannabe Kylie Jenner bubble to the surface at a party.”

Kevin talking to Anna on Bling Empire (Credit: Netflix)

Chrissy Teigen loves Netflix show Bling Empire

Reality television mega fan Chrissy Teigen is also a certified fan of Bling Empire.

The model turned media personality, 35, initially tweeted the series in capital letters.

Followed up with: “A fight over high jewellery, a term I have never even heard before, is just what I need this fine evening.”

Chrissy loves the show (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is the most popular star?

The definite break-out star from Bling Empire is Anna Shay.

The socialite, 60, may be decades older than her castmates, but her hilariously flamboyant personality has already earned her a dedicated army of fans.

In addition, she is is said to be wealthiest of the cast, worth an estimated $600 million (£438m).

And apparently got her money from her father’s fortune – who is an arms dealer.

Anna has emerged as a solid fan favourite (Credit: Netflix)

We see Anna gifting her friends Dior goods worth thousands.

As well as unexplainably stripping off and continually winding up her “Queen Bee” co-star rival Christine Chiu.

Of Russian and Japanese descent, Anna gleefully describes how she’s been married and divorced four times – and has absolutely no regrets.

How can I watch it?

All eight episodes of Bling Empire are available to stream now on Netflix.

