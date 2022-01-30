The Masked Singer fans are up in arms last night (January 29) over who left the ITV show.

Two characters were unmasked and, while fans were thrilled to discover who Doughnuts was, the same can’t be said for Firework.

She was the first star to take off the mask after getting the least amount of votes from the studio audience.

Many fans of the show didn’t know who Firework was – even with the mask off (Credit: ITV)

Who left The Masked Singer last night?

Doughnuts was unmasked as former footballer Michael Owen – much to the delight of The Masked Singer fans.

Read more: The Masked Singer vocal coach reveals huge celebrity unmasking are yet to come

Firework’s reveal came first though, with actress Jaime Winstone behind the mask.

However, many of the show’s fans took to Twitter to reveal that they didn’t have a clue who she was – even with the mask off.

Actress Jaime Winstone was unmasked as Firework (Credit: ITV)

“Never heard of Jaime Winstone so would have never of guessed Firework,” said one.

“Have no idea who she is,” said another.

“#MaskedSingerUK Sorry, who? #firework,” said a third.

“Nope..Still can’t place her,” added another.

“Well now the mask is off Firework, who is she??! I’m guessing Ray Winstone’s daughter, but apart from that never heard of her or her parts,” another said.

“If Firework had performed unmasked I’d still be guessing,” quipped another.

To be fair, even her pal Rita Ora didn’t know who she was until she took the mask off!

Who the hell is she? #Firework I thought it was Pixie Lott#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/LOFDMSyalk — The goose on the train. (@RoseBHUYK) January 29, 2022

So what has Jaime Winstone been in?

However, some people knew exactly who Jaime was – but they still didn’t guess her!

“Omg can’t believe I didn’t get fireworks I was literally watching her on Four Lives last night,” admitted one.

“Go Jaime!” declared another.

Read more: Russell Watson ‘ruins’ The Masked Singer as he ‘unmasks’ Traffic Cone

Jaime was in Four Lives, playing Donna Taylor.

She also played the late Barbara Windsor in the brilliant BBC biopic Babs.

Jaime appeared in Made In Dagenham, too, but perhaps her most famous role was her breakout in Kidulthood.

Of course, she’s also actor Ray Winstone’s daughter.

Tell us what you thought of the unmasking on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.