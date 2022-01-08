Who could be behind Firework on The Masked Singer as viewers make their predictions?

Firework gave a glowing performance during the first episode of the latest series of The Masked Singer.

For now Firework’s mask stays on!

But fans can’t help but predict who the masked celebrity is ahead of tonight’s third episode.

Firework gave a colourful performance during an episode of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Clues about Firework

Throughout Firework’s VT there were lots of clues referencing fashion and modelling.

Firework said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy but that is just my style.”

They also said: “Maybe that is because fireworks are designed to make people smile, they’re colourful and create joy and happiness.”

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer?

Viewers at home are convinced they’ve already figured out who Firework is.

Many fans believe that Firework is UK pop star Pixie Lott.

One fan tweeted: “Firework has to be Pixie Lott!”

Read more: Jonathon Ross reveals early favourite to win The Masked Singer

Another fan wrote: “Firework definitely sounds like Pixie Lott.”

Some fans also believe that Firework could be Charlotte Dawson.

Someone shared on Twitter: “Firework sounds sooo much like Charlotte Dawson.”

Another person added: “#maskedsingeruk is Firework Charlotte Dawson?”

The Masked Singer judges believe that Firework might be former Corrie star Michelle Keegan (Credit: ITV)

What do The Masked Singer judges think?

Guesses from the panel included Spice girl Melanie C, Jodie Kidd and Myleene Klass.

However, the most popular guess from the judges was former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

Mo Gilligan hinted that it might be Michelle Keegan after Firework revealed a clue to the panel.

She said: “I light up the street with a different kind of flash.”

Read more: The Masked singer fans annoyed by Rita Ora

This lead many viewers to believe it could be the former Corrie star.

A fan tweeted: “I think that’s Michelle Keegan who used to be in Coronation Street.”

Fans joked that Firework’s costume looks similar to the coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Fans joked that the Firework’s costume looks familiar

Firework’s costume was certainly the brightest costume we’ve seen so far, with lots of vibrant colours exploding onto our screens.

However, fans have teased that Firework’s costume looks very similar to the coronavirus.

One fan tweeted: “Firework looks like coronavirus.”

Someone else joked: “Sorry but I still think Firework looks like COVID.”

Another person said: “Coronavirus finally made it onto #MaskedsingerUK.”

Who do you think Firework is? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.