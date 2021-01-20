Iolo Williams has a wife and two children, but how much do you know about the Winterwatch star?

The presenter is back on screens for a brand new series of the popular BBC wildlife programme.

Read on to find out more about the Welsh TV host.

Iolo Williams is one of the hosts of Winterwatch (Credit: ITV)

Who is Iolo Williams?

Iolo is a TV presenter from Builth Wells, a market town in Breconshire, mid Wales.

Viewers will know him from his nature shows, both on the BBC and S4C.

As reported by Wales Online, Iolo has become something of an icon within Wales’ gay community.

Read more: Springwatch star Chris Packham banned from shooting fair because of ‘risk of violence’

Back in 2008, he told the publication: “A friend of mine, a girl who lives in Newport, told me about one of her mates who is gay, and said they have an informal gay club.

“One thing they did was tape my S4C programmes wearing my tight shorts and would get together in a bar to watch it.

“I was a little bit surprised at first but absolutely delighted. If they all watched my programmes it would probably double my audience!”

Iolo lives in an environmentally friendly home (Credit: NNC / BBC)

Who is his wife, do they have children and where do they live?

Ceri Williams is the wife of Iolo Williams. The couple have two children.

Their sons’ names are Dewi and Tomos.

Iolo and his family live near Newtown, Powys, in a timber-framed, environmentally friendly house.

I would like to see more solar energy systems on every house.

He’s previously spoken about his belief in the importance of homes being environmentally friendly.

He told Wales Online in 2013: “I would like to see more solar energy systems on every house, small hydro-electric schemes, even small wind energy schemes.”

When he was younger, Iolo went to London to study ecology and when he returned to Wales, he worked as a species officer looking after rare breeding birds.

Iolo’s other TV appearances include the other ‘Watches’ and The One Show (Credit: ITV)

What shows has the Welsh presenter been on?

His career has included appearances on all the ‘Watches’ – Springwatch, Winterwatch and Autumnwatch – and his own programme, Iolo’s Great Welsh Parks, as well as Wild Wales.

Iolo also hosted the 2011 documentary series The Secret Life of Birds and has been on The One Show.

Read more: Dead crows strung up on Springwatch presenter Chris Packham’s gate in ‘sickening’ act of vandalism

The presenter has an acting credit under his belt too, as he appeared in an episode of CBBC series Rocket’s Island.

Iolo returned to screens for the ninth series this week. Joining him are Chris Packham, his step-daughter Megan McCubbin and Gillian Burke.

Unfortunately, Michaela Strachan is not on this year’s series. Because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Michaela has been unable to make it to the UK for filming.

She lives in Cape Town, South Africa with her family.

Are you a fan of Winterwatch? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this series so far.