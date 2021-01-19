Winterwatch 2021 is back for a brand new series but where is Michaela Strachan and why isn’t she presenting? Find the answers to these questions and more below…

What happened to Michaela Strachan?

Michaela Strachan is a popular Winterwatch host, but sadly she isn’t able to host the series in 2021.

This is because the English presenter and singer is stranded in South Africa.

Michaela lives in SA with her family and was due to film Winterwatch 2021 near the Fife islands in Scotland.

Chris Packham with Michaela Strachan (Credit: BBC)

However, due to the new COVID-19 strain in South Africa and new travel restrictions – she has been unable to fly to the UK.

But the BBC confirmed that she will still make an appearance in the first episode – but via video link from South Africa.

In a statement the Beeb said: “Unfortunately due to lockdown restrictions, Michaela Strachan is unable to participate in Winterwatch 2021 this year as a presenter.

“We are all deeply saddened that Michaela is unable to be there in person this time, but she will be in conversation with Chris Packham during the first episode, from her home in South Africa.”

Chris with his former stepdaughter Megan (Credit: BBC)

How is Megan related to Chris Packham?

A new face joined WinterWatch in 2020 – Megan McCubbin.

Megan is Chris Packham’s former stepdaughter.

Chris split from Meghan’s mother, Jo, when she was 12, though they were never married.

Megan is now 25, and has remained close to Chris her whole life.

She moved into Chris’ home in the New Forest during the first national lockdown in 2020.

She began to appear on Chris’ lockdown segments in Springwatch, and was such a hit she is now to be a regular on the BBC franchise.

Chris packham and Megan McCubbin at the 2019 TV Choice Awards (Credit: SplashNews)

She moved in with Chris so that her mother could continue to work for the NHS as a key worker.

Chris opened up about his unusual relationship with Megan in an essay for the Daily Mail.

Titled, ‘The Step Daughter Who Taught Me How to Love’ he penned: “Megs isn’t related by blood, but it doesn’t matter to me. I liked her from the start — something that isn’t guaranteed with a child of your own, though very few like to say that out loud.”

Before concluding: “She has blossomed into a wonderful young woman. And, in turn, she has helped make me a better man.”

Does Chris Packham have a girlfriend?

Chris Packham has a girlfriend. Her name is Charlotte Corney, who owns the Isle of Wight Zoo.

The couple began dating in 2007 after he met her at a visit to the zoo.

Charlotte opened up about the day they first met in an article for the Radio Times.

She explained: “Chris and I met professionally when he visited the zoo that I run on the Isle of Wight. He tells me now that he knew that day that I was the one. I had no idea of this, and at the time I was with my ex-partner anyway.”

Chris Packham has openly talked of his his experience as a man with autism (Credit: BBC)

Is Chris Packham autistic?

Chris Packham has Asperger’s syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum.

In 2017, he starred in a BBC documentary, Chris Packham: Asperger’s And Me.

Here he detailed his life as a man with autism, and also travels to America to explore radical new therapies to ‘treat’ autism.

The nature presenter wasn’t diagnosed until 2005, when he was already in his 40’s.

He told Loose Women back in 2017: “I wasn’t diagnosed until my 40s- When I was a child, it was very different world back then, it wasn’t too bad, but when I got to my teens, it was really really tough.”

Chris Packham on Loose Women with his dog Scratchy (Credit: ITV)

Who else is presenting Winterwatch in 2021?

Additional Winterwatch hosts this year include Gillian Burke and lolo Williams.

Gillian has been a regular on Winterwatch since 2017 and this year will be based in Cornwall.

She will be particularly focused on wild beavers during wintertime.

Meanwhile, lolo Williams will be filming from Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT), Machynlleth, Wales.

He first joined the show as a regular in 2019, and has previously hosted many nature shows based around his homeland of Wales.

When is Winterwatch back on TV?

Winterwatch is back for two weeks, starting on Tuesday 19 January at 8pm.

Once live episodes have aired, they will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.