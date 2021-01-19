Shut-Ins: Britain’s Fattest People shocked viewers last night as the Channel 4 documentary series introduced them to AJ and their mum.

AJ, who is non-binary, was 23 and weighed a staggering 41 stone.

In the programme, aired on Monday (January 18) night, AJ was desperate to do something to turn their life around.

Shut-Ins: Britain’s Fattest People introduced viewers to AJ and mum Sharon (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in Shut-Ins: Britain’s Fattest People?

Because of their weight, and to avoid being mocked, AJ explained how they had spent most of the last few years living as a shut-in.

They saw a psychologist, who took AJ back through their traumatic younger years and the cruel bullying they faced as a child.

And with their mother Sharon, AJ visited a doctor about undergoing weight-loss surgery. However, the medical professional wanted AJ to lose weight through dieting – and show commitment to a healthier lifestyle – before going under the knife.

AJ weighed 41 stone and had a BMI of 95 (Credit: Channel 4)

During one emotional scene, the doctor highlighted how much of AJ’s weight gain was down to mum Sharon, who did all the shopping and cooked all the meals.

They also discussed how AJ had, shockingly, gained 67kg – the weight of an average person – in the space of a year.

I’m the main cook, I’m the one to blame… I do take full blame for it.

Sharon was aware of the part she had played, but nevertheless found it painful to hear and had to rush out of the doctor’s office to take a moment.

“I’m the main cook, I’m the one to blame,” she said. “[Shopping is] all down to me… I do take full blame for it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Sharon explained how she didn’t ‘notice’ AJ’s weight gain as it crept up.

She said: “The problem’s been swept aside for so long, you don’t notice things.”

Sharon blamed herself and viewers agreed with her (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers took aim at Sharon, questioning how she might not have noticed.

Others agreed with her that she was to blame

One tweeted: “How can you not notice your child is 40+ stone…”

Another said: “Don’t notice. It’s not normal to wash a 23-yrs-old child of yours. Wise up, woman.”

A third wrote: “#shutins [bleeping] hell mother, you need to get down to Specsavers if you don’t notice the size of your child.”

A fourth tweeted: “When a 41-stone 23-year-old has been trapped indoors by their super-morbid obesity for over six years and mum is the one who does all the shopping and cooking, I think the treatment needs to start with her. #shutins #AJ.”

A fifth said: “AJ’s mum caused her to put on 67 KILOS in less than a year. Ignorance rather than deliberate cruelty. Tragic – she has a #BMI of 95. Great to hear #Obesity expert, Professor Kerrigan, will engage a #psychologist to help.”

Someone else said: “I’m watching #shutins about Britain’s fattest people. Very sad. Mum totally to blame.”

