Zak Dingle returns to Emmerdale in tonight’s episode (Monday, January 18) where has he been?

In the visit to the Dales, Debbie told Charity that she wanted her to move back into the pub with Chas. Hearing the conflict, Zak went over to see them and demanded answers.

But who is Zak and who is he in the Dingle family?

Who is Zak Dingle in Emmerdale?

Zak Dingle is the head of the Dingle clan. He is the father to Nathan, Butch, Ben, Cain, Sam, Tina and Belle. However only Cain, Sam and Belle still live in the village.

His first wife was Nellie Lynch who is the mother of Nathan, Butch, Ben, Sam and Tina.

Later, he went on to marry Lisa Clegg in 1998. Lisa ended up giving birth to Belle the same year, unaware she was pregnant.

Meanwhile Zak’s son Cain was born after Zak had an affair with Faith Dingle, Zak’s sister-in-law who was married to his brother Shadrach.

Zak’s marriages

Zak’s first marriage was to Nellie. However she ended up moving to Ireland to look after her sick father in 1995.

The following year, Zak met Lisa and he and Nellie ended up getting divorced.

However in 2015, Belle was furious to find out Zak had been having an affair with their lodger Joanie Wright.

She exposed the affair on Christmas Day in front of her mum and family members.

Zak and Lisa divorced in 2016 and the same year he married Joanie. But their marriage didn’t last long as she ended their relationship just a few months later, when Zak told her he didn’t want to move away from the village.

In December 2016, Joanie was sentenced to a month in prison after assaulting a police officer.

In January 2017, Lisa went to pick her up but she ended up entering cardiac arrest in the van and died.

Eventually Zak and Lisa reconciled. In 2018, Lisa went to Scotland and was joined shortly after by Zak.

When there he discovered Lisa was terminally ill. Lisa and Zak returned to the village in 2019 and revealed that Lisa has a condition called amyloidosis.

Zak proposed to Lisa and the couple got married just a few days later. However during the wedding, Lisa returned to Wishing Well cottage where she died.

The Dingle family were devastated by her death.

Where has Zak been?

Lisa was left a garage in Scotland by a friend. After her death, Lisa left the garage to step granddaughter Debbie and daughter Belle.

Debbie decided to move to Scotland in August 2019 to run the garage. Zak went to Scotland to spend time with Debbie and help her out.

He returned to the village in 2020 briefly for the christening of baby Eve.

Is Zak going to stay in the village?

It looks like Debbie could be sticking around in the village for a while as she deals with daughter Sarah and cheating boyfriend Al.

It is unknown if Zak will be staying in the village, however with his family members currently at war, it seems like he could be around for a while. At least we hope so!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

