Natalie Gumede is back on our screens in Death in Paradise tonight (June 18).

But the tropical crime drama isn’t her most famous role to date.

So where else do you know her from? Read on and we’ll fill you in!

Natalie Gumede at the ITV summer party party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Death in Paradise star Natalie Gumede?

Natalie is a familiar face after a long stint in popular soap Coronation Street where she struck fear into viewers with her portrayal of violent abuser Kirsty Soames.

The creepy manipulator exited our screens some years ago now. But Kirsty has stuck in the minds of fans of the cobbled street thanks to her portrayal of the chilling character.

Natalie joined Corrie in September 2011.

Her character became involved in a tumultuous relationship with Tyrone Dobbs as the result of a bet with Tommy Duckworth.

The on-screen police officer became abusive in her relationship with victim Tyrone, physically attacking and beating him.

The couple ended up having a baby girl, Ruby, together in 2012.

However, things only got worse when Tyrone proposed to Kirsty in an attempt to gain custody of their daughter as she had left his name off the birth certificate.

But on their wedding day Kirsty lost the plot after discovering Tyrone had been seeing Fiz behind her back.

She found a string of texts between the pair revealing all.

Kirsty attacks Tyrone in Coronation Street (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened to Kirsty?

The events that ensued led to a vicious attack where she pushed Tyrone down the stairs.

But Tyrone was put on trial when Kirsty blamed him for attacking her in spite of his innocence.

However, she eventually turned up at court and confessed all.

Natalie exited the show in 2013 when Kirsty was taken into custody, and the character was consequently sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Kirsty to be killed off on Corrie next week

Tyrone and Fizz have since referred Kirsty when they received anonymous abusive texts they suspected were from her.

But any return for the crazed character has been ruled out.

Kirsty is set to be killed off behind the scenes, it’s been revealed.

Natalie previously hinted that she did not want to bring the character back even if the opportunity arose.

She said: “Would I go back to Corrie if they decided to bring Kirsty out of prison? I think my time there was wonderful, but complete.”

Natalie Gumede appeared in Death In Paradise in 2015 as Lucy Thomson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Natalie been in?

The talented actress has appeared in many big-name TV shows including Death In Paradise.

She has also appeared in Emmerdale, Doctor Who, Netflix hit Free Rein and the ITV adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde in 2015.

Natalie finished as a runner-up in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She appeared most recently in ITV police drama McDonald and Dodds.

Natalie Gumede as Deborah Winwick in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV)

Is Death in Paradise star Natalie married?

Natalie was born in Burnley, Lancashire in March 1984 and is 37 years old.

She is of mixed ethnicity with a Zimbabwean father and English mother.

The talented – and gorgeous – star is currently single.

Death in Paradise is on BBC One tonight (June 18) at 9pm.

