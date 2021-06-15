Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tyrone and Fiz reunite over shock death?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Tyrone and Fiz have to pull together when they get shocking death news.

In next week’s scenes Tyrone is overwhelmed when Alina buys Curtis’ motorbike for him.

Tyrone later fails his motorbike test and is forced to admit the truth to Alina. However when Fiz hears she’s highly amused.

As Fiz continues to mock Tyrone, he reveals that he’s booked them a mediation session.

Alina buys Tyrone a motorbike (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

However soon Fiz catches sign of his new ‘T&A’ she reckons it’s just another example of his mid-life crisis.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone and Fiz given shocking news

Back home, Tyrone finds a police officer at the door who delivers him some bad news.

The police officer tells him that Kirsty, his ex-girlfriend and the biological mother of his daughter Ruby, is dead.

Fiz and Tyrone learn that (Credit: ITV)

In shock, Tyrone turns up to Fiz and the two realise they need to pull together to break the news to Ruby.

Who is Kirsty and when did she last appear?

Kirsty Soames first appeared in September 2011 and began dating Tyrone.

However she soon began physically abusing him and she later found out she was pregnant with his daughter Ruby.

After Ruby’s birth she left Tyrone’s name off the birth certificate so he planned to marry Kirsty to get custody of his daughter, even though he had began a secret affair with Fiz.

Before the wedding, Kirsty discovered Tyrone’s plan and refused to marry him. She later accused him of abusing her.

Tyrone and Fiz learn Kirsty has died (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nick and Sam shot dead?

Tyrone was taken to court, but people started to see Kirsty was the violent one.

When Kirsty lost her temper and began screaming at baby Ruby, she realised Ruby wouldn’t be safe with her and went down to the court and admitted she was lying about Tyrone abusing her.

Kirsty went to prison for 12 months and it was later revealed she had been living abroad.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Next week Coronation Street will air for an hour episode on Sunday (June 20), Monday (June 21), Wednesday (June 23) and Friday (June 25).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Emmerdale spoilers.