Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nick and Sam shot dead?

WARNING: Major Coronation Street spoilers ahead! Next week looks to be truly shocking.

Nick Tilsley and Sam Blakeman risk losing their lives in upcoming episodes.

Having given his mum the slip, Sam calls with a Father’s Day card for Nick.

Harvey’s sidekick watches on. Sharon tries to talk Rhys out of Harvey’ plan to turn the screws on Leanne but to no avail and as Nick and Sam head towards the car a returning Leanne is horrified to hear the sound of gunshots.

Leanne is horrified after hearing gunshots and races towards Sam and Nick (Credit: ITV)

Seeing Nick and Sam sprawled on the ground, Leanne and Steve race towards them fearing the worst.

Sharon watches from a distance, heart in mouth.

Have Nick and Sam become innocent victims amid the chaos?

Or had they simply ducked for cover – and saved their live in the process?

In her hideout, Sharon’s about to do a runner when Rhys bursts in. Leanne realises she needs to stand up in court and tell the truth.

Coronation Street spoilers – Sam tries to deliver a Father’s Day card to Nick (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Summer takes Billy and Todd for Father’s Day lunch at the bistro but when she keeps going to the toilet, then makes an excuse to leave to get back to her revision, Billy’s worried.

Todd suggests it’s time he moved in properly, but when they return to the flat to find Summer has collapsed after a dizzy spell, all thoughts are put on hold.

Then Bernie and Paul put pressure on Gemma to allow Aled his operation.

Elsewhere Tyrone’s overwhelmed when Alina buys Curtis’ motorbike for him. When Nina presents Roy with her dad’s scrabble rack, he’s deeply touched.

Will they survive the gun shots? (Credit: ITV)

When can I watch this episode?

This episode will air on Sunday June 20 at 8pm.

Is it available on ITV Hub?

This episode is available to stream now on ITV Hub.

Currently three new one-hour episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub.

On the streaming channel or app, they are labelled as ‘Hub Premiere’ under Coronation Street.

Euros 2020 has caused major disruption to the soaps calendar.

Luckily, ITV has compromised by putting some of its episodes available to stream online in advance.

