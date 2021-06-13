Brooke Vincent won’t return to Coronation Street for YEARS she has revealed.

The actress says her priorities have changed after she became a mother.

And bosses have reportedly reassured her that her job will be safe and Sophie won’t be killed off.

Brooke, 29, last filmed for the show in August 2019 before she went on maternity leave to have her son Mexx with Sheffield United star Kean Bryan.

The actress was last seen on screens as Sophie in October of that year.

However instead of returning after maternity leave, Brooke went on to have her second child, Monroe.

Born in May, the little boy means Brooke definitely won’t be back on the cobbles any time soon.

It is said she is making more money than her £150k Corrie salary with brand deals.

Brooke Vincent rules out Coronation Street return

Speaking on a Q&A this week, Brooke said: “I love Corrie and it will always be my home.

“But it’s a very demanding job and quite restrictive as you have to be based near Manchester.

Brooke Vincent has played Sophie since she was 11 years old (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve been doing it since age 11 and that’s been my priority, but now I have the boys they’re my priority.

“Maybe when they get to a certain age – if they’ll have me back that is – I’ll be saying, ‘Please give me my job back!'”

However there is no chance of the soap recasting the role.

A source told The Sun: “Brooke has been told there are no plans to kill off the character so she’s free to return any time she wants.

“Brooke has appeared in almost 1,300 episodes and plays one of the most popular characters of the modern era and is very well-liked and respected as an individual.

“The bosses would have her back in a heartbeat but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen for several years at least.”

