Shayne Ward makes music comeback with Crazy In Love – is it the Beyoncé song?

Shayne Ward has got his loyal fans in a tizzy again after revealing details of his music comeback.

The former Coronation Street actor appeared on Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best to discuss his return to his first love.

Hope everyone enjoyed my interview this morning on Martin & roman’s Weekend Best.

Thank you @realmartinkemp @romankemp @itv #cactusTv I had a brilliant time 🙌🏻😃https://t.co/MvbpWk45Qf Crazy in love is OUT NOW

#crazyinlove https://t.co/2UdZleMjJ2 — Shayne Ward (@shayneTward) June 13, 2021

Although Shayne found fame for his singing talents on The X Factor in 2005, he of course later turned to acting – winning awards for his role as Aidan Connor in the ITV soap.

Since then, he has won roles in the film Stairs, sci-fi drama G-Loc and a tale of Christmas haunting, Skendleby.

But the 35-year-old is returning to his true passion and fans are delighted!

Shayne first hinted at a return to music back in February 2020, just ahead of lockdown.

In a post to his 299,000 Instagram followers, the father-of-one revealed he’d love to get another record deal.

Sharing a photograph of himself singing on stage, he said: “My happy place. Take me back. #nevergiveuponyourdreams #youknowwhereicomefrom #timetogetresigned.”

At the time, the news thrilled his fans with one replying: “You’re AMAZING. We need more of you and your music.”

Another said: “Would love some new music from you. You have a beautiful voice.”

A third added: “Yesssss get resigned, bring out new music and live happily ever after.”

“With a voice like yours, you can sing anything,” gushed another. “Wish we could hear new music sooner than soon.”

Shayne Ward music career

Fans of the performer will know that his debut single That’s My Goal was released in the UK on 21 December 2005.

It reached number one on the UK Singles Chart making it the country’s Christmas number one.

It sold 313,000 copies on its first day of sales, making it the third-fastest-selling single of all time in the UK, behind Elton John‘s Candle in the Wind in 1997 and Will Young‘s Evergreen.

In 2011, Shayne was dropped by Syco after his third album Obsession failed to reach the top of the charts.

In 2015, he released a new album Closer as an independent artist, funded through PledgeMusic.

Last year, Shayne revealed he was “gutted” that he could not appear on The X Factor All Stars due to a contractual obligation with Kay Mellor’s Band Of Gold.

Singer Leona Lewis was reportedly set to go head-to-head against Ray Quinn on the planned celebrity version of The X Factor.

However, Simon Cowell eventually scrapped the show, reportedly because Leona backed out.

Is the Shayne Ward song Crazy In Love a cover of the Beyoncé classic?

That’s a reasonable question to ask, but the simple answer is no. Crazy In Love by Shayne Ward is not the same song as Crazy In Love by Beyoncé featuring Jay-z.

You can have a listen and watch the video below.

** This article, first published on February 2021, has been updated – on June 13, 2021 – with details of Shayne Ward’s new music.

