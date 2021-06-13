Bill Roache from Coronation Street is going to spill some serious soap secret on celebrity cruises.

The Ken Barlow actor, 89, has signed up to host An Audience With himself from September.

The actor is set to spill Corrie secrets on the cruises (Credit: ITV)

The Daily Star Sunday claims he will be revealing backstage secrets to the audiences who shell out from £899 per person for the four-day cruise.

An insider told the paper: “William will be the guest of honour on the cruise. The organisers are confident his star power will boost bookings.

“He will be taking part in An Audience With… during his time onboard.

“He’ll be speaking about his years on Corrie and revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets.”

And he’ll have lots to talk about.

As well as his six decades on the cobbles, Bill has been involved in some huge scandals over the years that fans will no doubt want him to dish on.

Coronation Street’s Bill Roache scandals

He claims to have bedded more than 1,000 women – including cheating on his first wife because of his “high sex drive”.

Bill repeatedly cheated on first wife Anna Crooper but later came to regret it.

He told the Mirror in 2019: “Looking back, I didn’t know any better. But what I did find out is it does not bring you happiness and it is not the way to be.

“I had the opportunity, I indulged it and I can tell you this: it’s not worth it. The pain that it caused, and there’s all sorts of dangers.

Bill Roache has starred in Coronation Street for 60 years (Credit: ITV)

“To love somebody, and to make love to somebody that you love is the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Bill even slept with one of his most famous co-stars – Pat Phoenix.

He added: “It was just something that happened one night when we were together. We weren’t right for each other.

“She invited me round to her flat and we had a few drinks, then one thing led to another.

“At that time, she had a reputation and I had a reputation, and she felt we should meet, as it were. It just happened.”

He is also a member of the Pure Love Movement – a sect that believes people can live forever.

Should be an interesting evening!

