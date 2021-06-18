Kris Marshall returns to our screens in Death in Paradise tonight (June 18) as the BBC airs a report of the tropical detective series on BBC One.

Yes, it’s time to leave the damp British summertime behind and go to the dreamy Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

If only on our TV screens!

Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall (Credit: BBC)

Who is Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall?

Kris (short for Kristopher) Marshall is 48 years old.

He was born in, Bath, Somerset. However, as his dad was in the RAF, the family moved around during Kris’ childhood, living in Hong Kong and Canada.

After failing his A-Levels, Kris instead decided on theatre school.

What is Kris Marshall famous for?

Kris shot to fame playing Nick Harper in the long-running BBC Sitcom My Family in 2000.

Playing the sweet but hopeless eldest son Nick, Kris’s onscreen parents were Robert Lindsay and Zoë Wanamaker.

After My Family, Kris played the iconic role of Colin Frissell in everyone’s favourite festive flick Love Actually in 2003.

Kris also had a long-running part in the BT adverts from 2005 to 2011.

Who is Kris Marshall married to?

Kris Marshall married his wife, Hannah Dodkin, in 2012.

They have two children – son Thomas and daughter Elsie.

The family live in Bath.

Will Kris Marshall return to Death in Paradise?

Kris joined the cast of Death in Paradise as detective Humphrey Goodman in 2014.

He made his first appearance in the first episode of series 3, where his character had to solve the murder of previous detective DI Richard Poole (played by Ben Miller).

He starred in the show for three series before leaving the cast in 2017, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The crime drama films in Guadeloupe, so the cast spend six months at a time away on the island.

As Kris’ children were growing up and starting school, his family could no longer join him during filming. He said this was the reason behind his departure.

However, the dad of two recently told reporters he would love to make a return to the show in a cameo role.

Perhaps we’ll see him in the next series?!

When asked if he’d be up for a return, Kris said: “Unequivocally yes.”

So what episode is airing tonight?

The BBC is airing Series 4, episode 1 tonight.

It’ll see DI Humphrey Goodman (played by Kris Marshall) investigate the spooky murder of the owner of a rum distillery during a seance.

Death in Paradise fans will doubtless be happy to see fan-favourite Kris back on our screens.

So when does the next series of Death in Paradise start?

The producers of Death in Paradise are currently filming the next series.

Confirming the news with a fun snap on Twitter, they have not yet confirmed the date for series 11.

We’re excited to announce that cameras have started rolling on the eleventh series of #DeathInParadise & that Saint Marie Police Force have a brilliant new recruit! A warm welcome to @JacksonShantol who will play sergeant, Naomi Thomas! Find out more 👉 https://t.co/Te7kEnNP25 pic.twitter.com/qtc2n0BGcU — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) June 8, 2021

Death in Paradise airs on BBC One tonight (June 18) at 9pm.

