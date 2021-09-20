Channel 4 viewers were left in tears over Caroline Flack‘s mother’s appearance at the Who Cares Wins awards.

The awards ceremony, which aims to celebrate the country’s ordinary heroes, aired last night (September 19).

Christine Flack made an appearance to present the mental health award in her daughter’s name.

The award was given to Charmaine George, who set up the UK’s first “grief cafe” following her son’s death.

While presenting the award, Christine opened up about her feelings over her own daughter’s tragic passing.

Caroline Flack’s mum appeared at the Who Cares Wins awards (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Caroline Flack’s mum say at the Who Cares Wins awards?

She said: “It’s hard every day. Someone said to me, ‘Oh, do you sometimes think of things that bring her to mind?’

“And I said to them, ‘They’re not out of your mind, not ever. You feel funny if it slips your mind for a second. They’re there constantly.'”

Christine said that Caroline would try her best to shrug off negative remarks from trolls.

Read more: Love Island: Mike Thalassitis, Caroline Flack and Sophie Gradon at centre of campaign to be kind to new stars

However, it wasn’t so easy for the star.

Christine continued: “She’d only need one bad comment and it would hurt and then she would say, ‘Oh, I won’t take any notice.’ But she did, and you know she did.

“When she was in a good frame of mind, she would talk about it. But when she was in a bad frame of mind, you couldn’t talk to her. So that was a frightening thing.”

Caroline tragically took her own life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did viewers say?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their heartbreak over Christine’s touching words.

“Caroline Flack’s mum is breaking my heart,” said one.

A second tweeted: “In absolute tears at Caroline Flack’s amazing mum Christine and @FrankieBridge presenting the Mental Health Award.”

🥺 Caroline Flacks Mum is breaking my heart #WhoCaresWins ❤️ — *Emily* (@LittleHoge) September 19, 2021

Sobbing at Caroline Flacks Mum … I still cant believe she has gone #WhoCaresWins — Skylar (@Skyskyseys) September 19, 2021

Read more: Caroline Flack stomping into the Love Island villa and other ‘Flackisms’ viewers are desperately missing

“Sobbing at Caroline Flack’s Mum … I still can’t believe she has gone,” said a third devastated viewer.

Caroline, 40, was found dead at her London home on February 15 last year.

In the weeks leading up to her tragic death, the beloved star had been dropped by Love Island bosses.

The decision to axe her from the hugely popular ITV2 show came after Caroline got arrested following a row with her then boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Did you watch last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.