Lewis Burton has paid tribute to his former girlfriend, Caroline Flack, on the first anniversary of her death.

The model marked the anniversary by posting a photo of himself with the late Love Island host.

Posting in view of his 191,000 Instagram followers, he shared the image on his Instagram Stories.

In the photo, the pair cuddle as Caroline beamed at the camera.

Lewis captioned the snap with “one year” and a broken heart emoji.

He added: “I will never forget you,” and a heart emoji

How old is Lewis Burton?

Lewis was born on March 23, 1992. As of February 2021 this makes him 28.

What is Lewis Burton’s job?

Lewis is a former professional tennis player turned model.

He regularly posts photos on social media from his professional modelling shoots.

In fact, Select Model Management represents him.

How long were Lewis Burton and Caroline Flack together?

Lewis and Caroline became ‘Instagram official’ in August 2019.

However, it is unclear how long they were dating up to then.

Indeed, they shared many loved-up photos on social media.

And appeared to enjoy several exotic holidays and glitzy nights out.

They broke up in December 2019, following Caroline’s charge with assault.

What happened between Caroline and Lewis?

On Thursday, December 12, police arrived at Caroline Flack’s North London home.

Lewis reportedly called the police.

The Met Police said at the time: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

“She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

“This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted.

“He was not seriously injured.”

What has Lewis said about Caroline?

Lewis has spoken out several times since Caroline’s tragic death.

The television presenter died on February 15, 2020.

Her passing later became ruled as suicide.

Firstly, Lewis wrote an emotional post on Instagram on February 16, 2020.

He penned: “My heart is broken we had something so special.

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers.”

In addition, he said: “Nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

“I love you with all my heart.”

Lewis attended her funeral in March and posted a photo of him kissing Caroline on the forehead that same day.

Meanwhile, this post included the caption: “My little angel… I will love you forever.”

What’s more, he posted an additional tribute a month later.

Who is Lewis Burton dating now?

Lewis is in a relationship with Lottie Tomlinson, 22.

They began dating in July 2020, and went public with their relationship in October.

Meanwhile, Lottie is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

In addition, she is the owner of the tanning company Tanologist and is a social media influencer.

