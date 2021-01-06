Michael McIntyre: In His Own Words airs tonight on C5 (Wednesday January 6 2021), which charts the rise of his comedic career. But where is Michael McIntyre from?

How old is he? And is he married?

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian.

Michael McIntyre talks about his career in His Own Words on C5 – but where is Michael McIntyre from? (Credit: C5)

Who is Michael McIntyre?

Michael is a comedian, writer and television presenter.

In 2012, he was the highest-grossing stand-up comedian in the world.

More recently, Michael ranks in the UK top five alongside Ricky Gervais, Peter Kay, John Bishop and Jimmy Carr.

As a result of his huge career, Michael has an estimated net worth of £60 million.

Where is Michael McIntyre from?

Michael was born in Merton, London, one of four siblings.

Despite some bizarre fan theories, Michael is not Chinese.

However, his mum Kati is of Hungarian and Jewish ancestry.

Michael’s late dad was Canadian-born comedian Ray Cameron.

Michael McIntyre developed a love of comedy from an early age (Credit: C5)

How old is Michael McIntyre?

Michael Hazen James McIntyre was born on February 21 1976.

He is currently 44 years of age.

Is Michael married?

Michael is a married man – and often uses his family life as a source of material for his stand-up shows.

He is married to aromatherapist Kitty Ward.

Kitty is the daughter of actor Simon Ward and sister of actress Sophie Ward

Michael and Kitty married in 2003, after years of dating.

Kitty and Michael arrive at a function at Number 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London (Credit: Splash)

Does he have kids?

Michael and Kitty have two children together – Lucas and Oscar.

The family live in posh Hampstead in London.

In June 2018, Michael was robbed by men on mopeds while he was parked outside his children’s school.

They stole his watch.

How did he become famous?

Michael had a love of comedy from an early age.

Michael dropped out of Edinburgh Uni to follow in his father’s footsteps and played his first gig in 2001.

He performed in dingy comedy clubs, sometimes to a crowd of just 25.

Unfortunately, he struggled to get recognition for years on the comedy circuit.

Consequently, by 2005, he was £40,000 in debt and had baby Lucas to care for.

Michael therefore took radical action and sacked his agent.

He joined Addison Cresswell, the agent who looks after Jo Brand, Jack Dee, Lee Evans and Alan Carr.

His first gig with his new agent was a slot on the 2006 Royal Variety Performance – Michael’s first time on TV.

In contrast to his past gigs, this one was an instant success. And the rest is history!

Since then, Michael has hosted Live at the Apollo, been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, had his own chat show, and now hosts The Wheel.

Not to mention his sell-out stadium gigs.

Michael McIntyre: In His Own Words

The Channel 5 documentary describes itself as an affectionate look back at the comedian’s life and career.

It charts his early struggles to launch his showbusiness career through to hosting the Royal Variety Performance and his arena-filling tours.

As well as Michael, contributors include Jonathan Ross, Eamonn Holmes, Marcus Brigstocke, Rob Rinder, Kate Copstick and Andi Osho.

Michael McIntyre: In His Own Words airs on C5 at 10pm on Wednesday January 6 2021.

