The Wheel: Joe Sugg ‘shut down by contestants,’ claim viewers

The former Strictly star had the last laugh

By Paul Hirons

The Wheel viewers have accused stars of shutting down Joe Sugg in last night’s episode (Saturday January 24).

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 30, repeatedly kept being frozen out of the game.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to ask why.

Joe Sugg kept getting shut down (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Joe Sugg on The Wheel last night?

Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell, Myleene Klass, Stephen Mangan, Bake Off’s Prue Leith, historian Professor Kate Williams and 80s DJ Pat Sharp made up the experts on the wheel.

When it came to Joe, he was the expert on social media.

But right from the start, contestant Tina chose Pat and the 1980s as her favoured expert/subject and shut down Joe.

And so it continued throughout the show.

Contestant after contestant decided against choosing Joe as their preferred expert.

How did viewers react to Joe being shut down repeatedly?

It didn’t take long until viewers started to notice the pattern and ask what was going on.

One viewer asked on Twitter: “What did you do to them on The Wheel? You keep getting shut down haha.”

Don’t have much faith in ya, do they?

Another wrote: “Don’t have much faith in ya @Joe_Sugg, do they?”

However, Joe had the last laugh – even though he was passed up repeatedly – as he delighted viewers by topping the expert leaderboard.

Was Joe “too young”?

One viewer joked on Twitter: “Joe coming first, after being shutdown sooo many times gives me fainting on Bake Off, then winning star baker vibes.”

Another said: “Joe Sugg, shut down 4 times but comes out as the best player tonight. Who would have thought?”

One viewer had a theory as to why Joe repeatedly kept getting shut down – his age.

Throughout the show, host Michael McIntyre made jokes about Joe’s age and profession.

One viewer said: “When they shut you down over and over because your the youngest and you come out on top in 1st place!!

“@Joe_Sugg #thewheel love this show especially with my fav on there tonight.”

