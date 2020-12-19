Gemma Collins suggested her The Wheel co-star Carol Vorderman should date Paul Hollywood.

Former TOWIE star Gemma made a cheeky quip in scenes set to air on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel tonight (December 19).

Gemma, 39, claimed the Great British Bake Off star could “be one” for Carol.

What did Carol Vorderman say to Gemma Collins on The Wheel?

However, Carol hit back: “No!”

Gemma’s naughty suggestion came as a player asked her help on a cooking question.

The player was asked: “Blind baking is a technique that might be used when making which of these baked goods?”

The options were chocolate chip cookies, Victoria sandwich cake, Bakewell tart or sticky toffee pudding.

Gemma said: “I love Bakewell tarts. To be honest I love them all. But… I think it’s Bakewell tart.

“Do you though? What makes you think that?”

The player replied: “When I watch baking, Bake Off or anything, blind baking is when they put the beans in.

“It makes the pastry set like it’s got filling in it.”

Gemma then admitted: “I’m pleased you watched. I just can’t take my eyes off Paul Hollywood.”

She turned to Carol and said: “Carol, he’d be one for you him.”

However, Carol exclaimed: “No!”

Meanwhile, Carol wrote on Instagram earlier today: “I’m on The Wheel #MichaelMcIntyre tonight after the @bbcstrictly final 8.20pm.

“@gemmacollins is hilarious…I love that girl.”

Meanwhile, Gemma recently revealed she’d love to collab with Mariah Carey next year after the release of her Christmas song.

Asked if Mariah had got in touch about her Christmas single with Darren Day, Gemma told Entertainment Daily!: “I’m sure you would have heard it by now if the GC got a phone call from Mariah.

“I would love to connect one day, maybe next year we can drop a collab – that would be amazing!”

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel airs on BBC One, tonight, at 8:20pm.

