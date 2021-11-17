Where did Beverley Callard and husband Jon McEwan renew their wedding vows?

Beverley and her husband Jon McEwan finally renew their wedding vows in this week’s edition of Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding.

The ITV1 five-part series comes to a romantic conclusion on Wednesday November 17 2021 at 8pm.

And it was a long time coming after the pandemic forced the former Coronation Street star to cancel their original plans.

Here’s everything you need to know about where Bev and husband Jon McEwan renewed their wedding vows.

Beverley Callard, husband Jon and Jordan North on the wedding renewal day (Credit: ITV1)

Beverley Callard wedding renewal – where did it happen?

Beverley Callard and her I’m A Celebrity pal Jordan North finally arrive at the wedding destination of Mojácar.

Mojácar is a picturesque town in southeast Spain.

It’s known for its whitewashed Moorish old town and Mediterranean beaches like Palmeral and Cueva del Lobo.

Where in Mojácar do Beverley Callard and Jon McEwan renew their wedding vows?

Beverley Callard and her husband Jon McEwan renewed their wedding vows in a friend’s villa.

First of all, the pair read their vows by a pool with an archway of flowers.

They then threw a party at the beach bar where he first proposed.

Finally, the guests danced until the early hours and enjoyed Flamenco music.

Beverley has said: “We were going to go back to Spain, just the two of us, back to the beach bar where he proposed to me, and renew our vows in private.

“But I mentioned it on I’m A Celebrity and it snowballed a little bit!”

It was an informal affair, “not showbiz at all” with just 30 close family and friends joining them.

Beverley chose NOT to wear white, saying: “[I’ll be wearing] muted tropical colours, something quite soft.

“Definitely not white as I don’t want to look like a geriatric bride!”

In fact, Beverley wore a Stella McCartney floaty summer dress for the occasion.

Beverley Callard and husband Jon on the wedding renewal day as seen on Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding (Credit: ITV1)

When did Beverley and Jon renew their vows?

Actress Beverley, 64, and her husband Jon, 56, hoped to renew their wedding vows in 2020, after celebrating 10 years of marriage.

Sadly Covid-19 put a stop to that, but the pair were able to marry a year later than expected in 2021.

The actual wedding vow renewal took place in August 2021.

Who was at Beverley and Jon’s wedding vow renewal ceremony?

To celebrate their 10 years of marriage, the happy couple were joined by 30 guests at a stunning villa in Mojácar in the southern Spain.

Guests included Beverley’s I’m A Celebrity campmates Jordan North and Ruthie Henshall.

They were treated to sangria, champagne and paella – meat and vegan – on the special day.

Beverley Callard and husband Jon in Mojácar (Credit: ITV1)

When did Beverley Callard marry Jon McEwan?

Beverley has been married to her fourth husband Jon McEwan for 11 years.

They married on October 30 2010, at the Hazelwood Castle Hotel, near Leeds.

The couple have just renewed their wedding vows in Spain – as documented in the ITV reality show Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding.

Bev and Jon live together in Eccles, Salford, with Jon’s son Ben.

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding episode five

As their epic Spanish adventure draws to a close, Beverley Callard and Jordan North finally arrive at the wedding destination of Mojacar.

Beverley is reunited with husband Jon, and Jordan pays a surprise visit to his mum.

Later, the wedding renewal celebrations finally commence.

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding concludes on Wednesday December 17 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

