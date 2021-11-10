Beverley Callard has been on our TV screens for nearly four decades, and is best known for playing Liz McDonald in Corrie – but has the actress had cosmetic surgery?

How old is she? And why did she leave the ITV soap?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star of Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding on ITV1.

Beverley Callard films in Spain for Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding (Credit: ITV1)

What is Beverley Callard famous for?

Actress Beverley Callard first appeared on TV in 1983, when she portrayed Rhoda in Shades of Darkness.

She went on to play Angie Richards in Emmerdale, Maureen Riley in The Practice, and Barbara in The Peter Principle.

Of course, Bev is best known for her role as Liz McDonald in the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street.

Her other notable role was that of Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Beverley is also famous for her fitness videos and books, panto, and her 2020 appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Beverley Callard cosmetic surgery – why did she leave Coronation Street?

Beverley Callard portrayed Liz McDonald in Corrie from 1989 to 2020.

Uncharacteristically, barmaid Liz left the cobbles quietly in August of that year.

The fate of Beverley Callard’s popular character was revealed when her son Steve made reference to her being away in Spain.

While it was no secret that Liz would be leaving the Street, her low-key departure took many fans by surprise.

Liz made her final appearance on Wednesday June 17, although fans didn’t realise at the time that this would be the last they’d see of her.

In fact, Beverley Callard announced her decision to leave Coronation Street in November 2019.

Beverley confirmed that she’d decided to bow out from the ITV soap to focus on other projects.

She was expected to go out with “one hell of a bang” but sadly Covid restrictions meant her exit was hastily rewritten.

Her ability to return to filming was also affected by complications following a routine hip operation.

Beverley Callard took part in I’m a Celebrity in 2020, but has she had cosmetic surgery? (Credit: ITV1)

How old is Beverley Callard and where is she from?

Beverley Jane Moxon was born on March 28 1957 in Morley, West Riding of Yorkshire.

She is currently 64 years of age.

Has Beverley Callard had cosmetic surgery?

Earlier this year, Beverley Callard announced her intention to go under the knife.

She plans to have cosmetic surgery in order to keep her acting career thriving.

She told The Sun she feels she needs to get a facelift to keep her casting opportunities open as the “industry is so sexist and ageist”.

Beverley explained: “I am going to do it, yes. It’s difficult because our industry is so sexist and ageist, still.”

She also confessed and that she is “absolutely terrified” about going under the knife as she is “a coward”.

During the interview, Bev also admitted that she is so unhappy with her appearance that she “hates mirrors” and never looks at snaps of herself or watches her TV appearances.

After taking part in ITV1 show I’m a Celebrity, Bev even admitted that she’s been offered a free facelift.

Prior to her stint in the castle, Bev had been open about having Botox injections on her face.

The former soap star appeared on Sky Living’s Stitch Me, Lift Me, Tuck Me, where she admitted: “It’s amazing how quick and painless it is.

“I could become an addict.”

However, as far as other plastic procedures go, Bev has remained tight-lipped on what she has or hasn’t had done.

Beverley Callard and husband Jon in Mojacar (Credit: ITV1)

Beverley Callard husband – who is she married to and does she have kids?

Actress Beverley is currently married to her fourth husband Jon McEwan.

They married on October 30 2010, at the Hazelwood Castle Hotel, near Leeds, and are about to renew their wedding vows in Spain – as documented in the ITV1 reality show Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding.

Bev lives in Eccles, Salford, with Jon and his son Ben.

She has been married three times previously.

Pregnant and 16, Bev Callard married Paul Atkinson in 1974, but tragically miscarried.

Two years later, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Rebecca Callard, who later became an actress.

A year later, the couple divorced, with Callard later recalling: “We were too young.”

In 1980, Beverley Callard married David Sowden, an economics teacher, but they separated in 1988.

In 1989, Beverley fell pregnant to Steve Callard, and the couple married.

Their son, Joshua was born in 1990, but Bev and Steve eventually divorced.

Beverley Callard cosmetic surgery – who is her famous daughter?

Beverley Callard has one daughter from her marriage to Paul Atkinson, and a son Joshua from her relationship with Steve Callard.

Bev’s daughter Rebecca Callard has followed in her mum’s footsteps and is an actress.

She is perhaps best known for Ordinary Lies, Fearless and Detectorists.

The TV star also appeared in Corrie opposite her mum in 2011 when she played Ruth Walsh.

Rebecca was previously married to actor Gideon Turner and the pair have two kids, making Bev a grandmother!

Watch the former soap star in Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding on Wednesday November 10 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

