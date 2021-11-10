Who is Beverley Callard’s husband Jon McEwan? How old is he and how did they meet?

Beverley Callard and her husband are planning to renew their vows on the TV show Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding.

But how did Bev and Jon McEwan meet?

How old is he and when did they marry?

Here’s everything you need to know about Beverley Callard’s husband Jon McEwan – aka ‘Megashag’.

Beverley Callard films in Spain for Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Beverley Callard’s husband Jon McEwan?

Drummer Jon McEwan is the owner of a recording and photography studio.

From Kent, he’s the owner and founder of SHOTS, a boutique photography and video studio for exclusive hire.

It’s also used for castings and theatre rehearsals.

Jon lived in Spain when he met his future wife Bev.

He has at least one son from a previous relationship.

How did Beverley Callard meet her husband Jon?

Beverley has previously admitted that she met husband-to-be Jon on a blind date.

In fact, she even stood him up the first time!

Luckily, she finally agreed to meet him – and love subsequently blossomed.

Bev was taking a break from Coronation Street, and working as a fitness instructor in Spain at the time.

Her pupils organised her date with Jon, thinking they’d get on… And they did, despite her initial reservations!

She previously told The Mirror: “When I saw Jon with his shaved head and gold tooth I wasn’t impressed.

“But, within minutes, we were chatting away.

“We went on to sit together at dinner and we got on like a house on fire.”

Jon eventually popped the question in Spain in May 2010, and they married months later.

Beverley Callard and husband Jon on their wedding renewal day (Credit: ITV1)

How old is Beverley Callard’s husband? What’s the age gap?

Beverley Callard was born on March 28 1957 in Morley, West Riding of Yorkshire.

She is currently 64 years of age.

Meanwhile Jon was born on April 20 1965, making him 56 (at the time of writing).

Therefore, the age gap is eight years.

Bev’s I’m a Celeb revelation – what is Jon’s nickname?

Beverley gave away Jon’s saucy secret while appearing on I’m a Celebrity in 2020.

She told her fellow contestants: “Jon’s very handsome…

“He is a mega shag and he dances for me in the kitchen every morning and makes me laugh my socks off.”

TMI Bev!

Beverley Callard and husband Jon in Mojacar (Credit: ITV1)

Beverley Callard husband – when did they marry?

Jon McEwan has been married to Beverley for 10 years and is her fourth husband.

They married on October 30 2010, at the Hazelwood Castle Hotel, near Leeds.

The couple are about to renew their wedding vows in Spain – as documented in the ITV reality show Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding.

Bev and Jon live together in Eccles, Salford, with Jon’s son Ben.

